BusinessStrategy

Why do Australian and US food brands fail in each other’s markets?

Guzman Y Gomez Naperville restaurant exterior.
Why GYG’s US strategy needs rethinking. (Source: GyG)
By Jared Dickson
Guzman Y Gomez overcooked the hype on its 2020 launch in the US, but got the recipe wrong in its execution. The Australian chain cooking up Mexican fare suffered an embarrassing and expensive, albeit sensible, retreat from its US foray in May. The financial hit to Guzman Y Gomez results could be up to $57 million for the 2026 financial year, but the company has underpinned its share price through an on-market buyback initiated late last year. Shares in the company, post the exit from the US, hav

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