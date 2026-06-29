Why do Australian and US food brands fail in each other’s markets?

e US, have been steady at around $18 in June, down from a year-high of $34 in March, but no doubt helped by shareholder recognition of cutting losses on the Chicago store network rather than battling on. Guzman Y Gomez founder Steven Marks still believes the company can crack the US market, but if it makes a second attempt, the playbook will clearly be different. It is almost certain to tackle the market with a local partner, as it has in Japan and Singapore and as other Australian food chains such as Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Retail Food Group have done. However, the trick is to find the right partner or master franchisee with experience, operational capability, market knowledge, a good corporate culture fit and funding capacity. The US might look like a very similar market to Australia, but the reality is that it has proved a graveyard for nearly every retail chain that has tried to expand there without a local partner, including Oporto and Crust Pizza. There are key lessons in the failures and setbacks of Australian food brands expanding overseas, but it is also possible to learn by analysing the missteps of US chains in Australia. Australia has proved to be a graveyard for many well-known fast-food and quick-service restaurant chains that decided not to bother with a local partner. The list of US chains that have struggled in Australia includes Denny’s, Lone Star Steakhouse, Sizzlers, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and Carl’s Jr. Denny’s casual dining restaurant chain traded in Australia from 1982 to 1989 before closing its eight stores, well short of the 56 locations it had planned when entering the market. Lone Star Steakhouse opened its first location at Parramatta in 1993 and had 21 restaurants across Australia by 2000. A review of the chain by its American parent company in 2000 prompted the closure of 10 locations and the sale of the 11 remaining restaurants in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. Sizzler opened its first casual dining restaurant in Annerley, Queensland, in 1985 and expanded to 83 locations at its peak. Collins Foods was the local operator for the US chain, which declined in popularity in the 1990s, with the last of its stores closing in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The brand is set to return to Australia under a new local owner, the Minor Hotels Group, next year. Collins Foods has also divested the Taco Bell Mexican food chain to Restaurant Brands Australia. Taco Bell made two unsuccessful attempts to establish the brand in Australia before Collins Foods signed an agreement with the American owner. Collins Foods opened 27 locations but announced in April that it would close the business. Negotiations with Restaurant Brands resulted in the transfer of 20 Taco Bell stores and the closure of seven others one month before the chain’s scheduled closure. Krispy Kreme opened its first Australian outlet in 2003, and consumer enthusiasm underpinned rapid expansion to around 50 stores. Overestimating Australians’ sweet tooth, the company was placed in administration in 2010, and the business was sold to the Peregrine Group in South Australia. The brand currently has 41 outlets operating under a franchise model, but its revival was really secured by a strategic partnership with 7-Eleven convenience stores, a community fundraising programme and sales through other retailers, including Hungry Jack’s. Operating costs were blamed for Krispy Kreme’s problems, but food culture also played a major role, as Australians did not follow American consumers in buying iced doughnuts for breakfast. Starbucks hit the same cultural brick wall when it launched in Australia in July 2000, expanding to 87 stores by 2008 before closing 61 outlets over the following eight years due to mounting losses. Starbucks survived in Australia largely because of a change in ownership, with the Withers family, owners of 7-Eleven in Australia, stepping up to the plate again in 2014, as they had with Krispy Kreme. Starbucks currently has about 90 stores and also sells products through supermarkets and convenience channels. Carl’s Jr is another US franchise chain that has had to find a new local owner to continue trading in Australia. Carl’s Jr, which opened its first Australian store in Bateau Bay in 2016, struggled for several years to find a master licensee. As a result, the company developed a complicated structure for the local market, which was disrupted in July 2024 when master franchisee CJ’s QSR Group went into administration. In a reversal of the local partner business model, Carl’s Jr has migrated from a master franchisee model to a direct franchisee model for individual stores, with support from a company management team. The American burger chain, currently with 27 outlets, is keen to expand, possibly using a smaller store model than it has traditionally established. Guzman Y Gomez would do well to analyse some of these US chains and understand why they struggled despite their deep pockets. The Australian Mexican food chain might also be wise to keep a close watch on Retail Food Group’s Firehouse Subs restaurants and Wendy’s plans for a second bite at the local market. Retail Food Group signed a master franchise agreement with the American company Restaurant Brands International to boost flagging sales. The first Firehouse Subs location will be in Mt Gravatt, Queensland, in July, with a 10-year target of 165 sites over 10 years. Its major competitor will be the well-established American chain Subway, which has strong brand recognition with around 1,250 outlets after launching in Perth in 1988. Wendy’s entered the Australian market in 1982 but closed its 11 stores just four years later. In its return after four decades, however, it is planning to open 2,000 stores by 2034, with 20 by the end of 2027. Second time around, Wendy’s has signed a master franchise agreement with the San Francisco-based multi-brand franchise company. Flynn Group already has experience in the Australian market, having acquired the master franchise for the 260-store Pizza Hut chain in 2023. Flynn Group has not rushed to open stores, with Surfers Paradise, Queensland, the first location in Wendy’s reprise, and Dandenong South, Victoria, set to open next month. Crucially, the slow ramp-up has been driven by detailed market analysis, menu customisation and store design, the latter no doubt intended to avoid repeating Wendy’s high-build-cost 1980s restaurant design, which was created for snowy conditions that were never an issue in Australia. It is interesting to note that Wendy’s return to Australia in 2025 coincided with the closure of 300 underperforming stores in the US. Cookie-cutter stores and menus, as well as site selection, legal frameworks, supply chain glitches, customer lifestyles and preferences, and early launch marketing strategies can end the dream of entering new global markets before well-established competitors even get to weigh in. Guzman Y Gomez has learned a costly lesson from its first bite of the US market and needs to digest the issues it encountered and revise its strategy if it wants to return. That strategy should certainly consider a local partner, perhaps the Flynn Group? Further reading: Guzman Y Gomez shuts US operations with immediate effect