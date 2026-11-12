BusinessStrategy

Why did David Jones lose its place in Australian culture?

Designer sunglasses on display.
How David Jones lost its cultural influence. (Source: David Jones)
By Tim Riches
David Jones was a tastemaker for generations of Australians. For 188 years, DJs told upper-middle Australia what the good life looked like. The houndstooth, the food halls, the season launches and the Christmas windows all built the brand’s status as a cultural institution. It was where we went for a wedding present or first good suit. To discover new products and brands we couldn’t find elsewhere, selected by people who literally combed the world for new and delightful offerings. That kind

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