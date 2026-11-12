Why did David Jones lose its place in Australian culture?

hat kind of cultural authority was very hard to build and has been on a declining trajectory for a couple of decades. We will miss the moments more than the products. Nobody will struggle to buy a handbag next week, but we’re losing a place of rituals and memorable moments. A day in the city, meeting someone for bubbles in the food hall, the sense of a store as a civic place that celebrates the seasons and special occasions. A treat you could enjoy even if your spending was limited to some nice socks or a lipstick. Our CBDs are losing a landmark that brought generations together. So, what went wrong? From a brand perspective, a large part of the undoing was DJs’ drift from curator to landlord, at the expense of its unique customer value proposition (CVP). DJs increasingly ran on a concession model, where the brands owned the space and the inventory. This was good for cash flow but not so good for the brand – well, the DJs brand at least. Every counter started to feel like a second-rate version of the brand’s own boutique, so shoppers started to question what DJs gave them that they couldn’t get in the shopping mall outside. The central department store CVP – high service, uniquely curated, multi-brand, multi-category destination – withered on the vine. That ability to put together a work wardrobe, saving on this to splurge on that, with the help of a well-informed staff member, was relegated to nostalgia. Who contributed to the demise of DJs? Over time, the brands in the shopping mall have each played a part. Mecca now owns beauty, with better service and a more modern idea of luxury. You might say that Melbourne’s best department store experience is Mecca Bourke St. Ironically, in the old DJs building. Meanwhile, luxury houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel have long gone direct with their own flagships in glamorous malls and high streets. While Zara and Uniqlo have taken everyday fashion on speed and price, The Iconic and Amazon have claimed convenience and range, with Shein and Temu picking up the bottom end. The mall operators themselves have curated destinations with a retail mix, food precincts and shared experiences on a bigger scale – especially Chadstone and Westfield’s many locations. The danger of optimisation over investment Ownership churn prolonged the paroxysms without pulling off the reset. Woolworths Holdings paid $2.1 billion for the group in 2014 and sold it to Anchorage Capital for just $100 million in 2023. That’s a long decline “optimising” the business rather than investing in what made it distinctive. To be fair, it’s a challenge. Investment is required ahead of performance while trying to hit the fastest-moving on-trend targets across multiple categories simultaneously. Brands like DJs need patient capital and impeccable taste, two commodities in short supply. It’s hard to imagine DJs disappearing. The lingering hold that the brand has on the imaginations of aspirational Australians crosses generations to the point that it’s part of our cultural fabric. Those truly iconic, distinctive brand assets – the houndstooth, the “no other store like” line and the buildings. Surely, it’s only a matter of time before someone swoops in. Let’s hope they have patience, taste and lots of money. Tim Riches is the chief strategy officer at branding agency Principals. Further reading: Westfield owner dubs David Jones exit a ‘unique opportunity’