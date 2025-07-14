BusinessStrategy

Why cult beauty brands are heading straight to the supermarket

SOMA imagery
Big retail is where beauty brands want to be. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The lines between niche and mainstream are blurring in the beauty world. Independent brands are no longer content with staying small or speaking to a select few. Instead, they’re making their way into supermarket aisles, while maintaining their dignity and what made them special in the first place. Gem, Daise and Soma are three homegrown names doing just that. Now stocked in Coles and Woolworths, they’ve managed to bring thoughtful, design-led products to the masses. Their success reflec

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory

Bunnings to update product packaging to address lead exposure concerns

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Hog’s Breath plans to open 20 more restaurants

Sarah Stowe
Strategy IR Pro

Fast Retailing CIO talks RFID, self-checkout and continuous improvement

Robert Stockdill
E-commerce IR Pro

India’s quick-commerce competition heats up

Tong Van
Sustainability

Australian shoppers still value sustainability, ACRS report finds

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories

Champion launches global Creators program to inspire innovators

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay