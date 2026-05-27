BusinessSupply chain

Inside the race to stockpile critical minerals

Critical minerals mine
Billions risk a minerals glut.
By Adam Thorn
Western governments, currently ploughing tens of billions of dollars into critical minerals to break their reliance on China, could look to history to see how well-intentioned efforts to prop up commodity sectors can backfire. As efforts to build stockpiles and combat China’s dominance gather pace, a dozen industry executives, investors and analysts interviewed by Reuters pointed to the risk of a repeat glut scenario. “There needs to be some coordination between Western governments as they s

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