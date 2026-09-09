Why Christmas retail is won before Black Friday

e trade says it starts on Black Friday; and your P&L says it starts whenever the November number lands. So nobody in the building feels late in the first week of September. But your customer does. The customers who matter most for the quarter – the planners, the people buying the considered purchase, the high-ticket item, the gift that has to be absolutely right – are already well into researching. They’re not browsing; they’re researching. They are already shortlisting, reading reviews and watching what the brand does when nobody’s asking it to sell anything. The National Retail Federation has tracked this for years and it hasn’t moved: roughly two in every five Christmas shoppers start browsing and buying before November, and the reasons they give are spreading the budget, avoiding the stress and avoiding the crowds. Here in Australia, the ARA and Roy Morgan found 29 per cent of shoppers went earlier in 2025 than the year before, and only 8 per cent went later. What this tells us is that a third of your market is already in motion before your Christmas plan has a first wash. The money moves in November – the decision doesn’t OK, here’s where I’ll correct myself, because the easy version of this argument is “October is where the considered purchase happens”, but the data we are seeing says something way more useful than that. PwC found 64 per cent of holiday budgets were still unspent at the end of October. Retail Safari’s decade of Australian Christmas research shows November is the peak: 57 per cent of people plan to complete most of their gift buying in November, and Black Friday alone now captures 55 per cent of shoppers. So no, the considered purchase isn’t transacted in October. It’s decided in October. Mintel found over six in ten Black Friday buyers had pre-planned their purchases before the event, and it expects that number to keep climbing. That’s not impulse; that’s a shortlist waiting for a price. The customer walks into Cyber Weekend already knowing which two or three brands could win, and the discount only settles the argument between the names that made the list for them. What this means is that Black Friday is not where you win the considered customer. It’s where you collect from the ones you already won. And if you’re not on the list by the end of October, no promotion in November puts you on it. You end up just becoming the cheaper thing they compared against. Right now you should be connecting, not convincing This is the bit I’d push hardest on if I was sitting in your planning meeting right now. Every retailer I’ve worked with treats the Christmas quarter as a persuasion problem: louder offers, earlier offers, more retargeting, the bundle, the countdown timer, the “last chance” email that goes out four times. All of it is built to convince someone to buy. But the planner isn’t in a buying state in September and October; they’re in a judging state, meaning they’re still deciding who they believe. Most importantly, you can’t convince someone into belief; you can only behave your way into it, because that’s how trust works. It’s built on emotion. Convincing is what you do to a stranger. Conviction is what a customer arrives with. The difference here matters more this year than in any year I can remember. Edelman’s 2026 Trust Barometer found two thirds of consumers are hesitant or unwilling to trust anyone who doesn’t share their core values, their information sources or their view of the world. People are retreating into much smaller circles of people they’ll believe, and a brand that sounds like everyone else just doesn’t get inside that circle. Unfortunately, it gets filtered as noise long before it’s even heard. What this means is that the retailer who intentionally spends September and October trying to be liked by everyone has, if I’m honest, already lost the customer worth having. Trust is now the price of entry to the shortlist, and that trust is built in the months when you’re not asking for anything. Be polarising and unapologetic about who you’re for So how do you build conviction in eight weeks? Because that’s what you’ve got. You have to have an opinion, and you have to say it: about your category, about your product, about the way it should be made or sold or worn or used, and about who it’s for. Say it out loud, unapologetically, in your own words, and let it cost you something. Why is this so important? Well, a brand that can’t be disliked can’t be loved either. It’s that simple. The move from like to love actually runs through dislike, and it has to: love is a choice, and a choice needs an alternative that was rejected. When you’re clear about who you’re not for, the person you are for feels seen, and that feeling is what puts you on the October shortlist. We did this all the time during my ten years at Nike, and it wasn’t even clever; it was just a sentence. This silhouette goes into the boutique streetwear doors and nowhere else. This one goes to Foot Locker and not Rebel Sport. That was the whole decision, and every time we made it, there was someone on the other end of the phone with an open order, a good floor and a genuine customer base telling us we were leaving money on the table. They were right: we were. But the customer we were protecting knew where to find it and, more importantly, knew where they wouldn’t. That second part is what made them want it. Rebel’s customers didn’t hate us for it; they just understood the shoe wasn’t for them. Meanwhile, the person it was for felt the difference every time they walked into the door that had it. We grew at double-digit rates year on year doing that, just by saying no to good accounts on purpose. I hate to say it, but most Christmas marketing I see is written so it doesn’t offend anyone, and it always achieves that. It’s also forgotten by everyone, because nobody in particular ever felt it was for them. The headline number is lying to us a little Here’s what’s happening right now: the August trade press will tell you retail is booming, which is true and also not true at the same time. MST Marquee’s read of the ABS numbers has Australian retail up 6.6 per cent in July against a long-run trend of 4.9 per cent. Cafés and takeaway were up 9.3 per cent, other retailing was up 8.3 per cent, clothing and footwear were up 7.1 per cent, and discretionary spending was outrunning non-discretionary spending by 8.4 per cent to 5.7 per cent. On the surface, that’s a consumer with money in their pocket and in a good mood. The explanations are a warm, dry month, the World Cup and promotions doing their job. But if we look at where the considered purchase actually lives, it’s a different month. Nick Scali has been flat since July 1. Temple & Webster was down 13 per cent in the first seven weeks. JB Hi-Fi comparable sales were down 1.4 per cent, while The Good Guys was down 1.7 per cent, Myer was down 4 per cent and Accent Group was down 2 per cent on a like-for-like basis. The category totals are still growing, but the big-ticket names inside them are already going backwards. This tells you the growth is coming from more people spending a bit more often on smaller things, not from anyone committing to the more personal, expensive decision. What this means is that the customer is out and about, but they aren’t deciding just yet, and the retailers who depend on the decision can already feel it. And MST’s own call is the part I’d hold onto right now. Its view is that the household goods slowdown builds from September, and a broader pullback tied to falling house prices and the wealth effect lands much closer to Christmas, with the RBA reading a figure of 6.6 per cent as a reason to hike again rather than relax. So the mood is set to tighten in exactly the window when the considered buyer is doing their judging. I have to say, that’s not a reason to panic, and that’s not the objective here. It’s a really good reason to get the sequence right. When money gets nervous, the shortlist gets shorter. The planner doesn’t stop buying the considered item; they just stop taking unnecessary risks with who they buy it from. What it means is that every dollar you spend in October convincing a nervous customer to move faster is a dollar spent against the grain of how they’re feeling, and every dollar spent making it obvious what you stand for and who you’re for is a dollar spent on the only thing that survives a rate rise. Here’s the quarter I think we’re about to see I’ll put my opinion on the table, because the data from last Christmas and the data from last month are both sitting there, and most of us haven’t read them together as a forecast yet. Fewer people are buying, and the ones who are buying will spend more. The ARA and Roy Morgan had 68 per cent of Australian adults planning to buy gifts last year, down 9 per cent on the year before, while the average spend per buyer went up 7.1 per cent to $757. That’s not a softening market; that’s a polarising one. The casual gift buyer is dropping out, and the considered buyer is carrying the quarter on their own. I’d expect that gap to widen again this year, not close. What this means is that your quarter is now decided by a smaller number of people making bigger, slower, more deliberate decisions, and every one of those decisions is a trust decision before it’s a price decision. October gets earlier and quieter, which means more of the shortlisting, less of the buying, and the brands that win it won’t look like they’re winning anything. That’s because nothing shows up in the sales line until November, and that’s exactly why most retailers underinvest in it. If your October content plan is a teaser for your November offer, you’ve spent the judging window telling people you’re about to be cheap, and that’s it. November gets bigger and more pre-planned. Black Friday has stopped being an event and has become the settlement date. ABS turnover was up 7 per cent in November last year, with the ARA calling it a sustained, deal-sensitive season rather than a rush, and I don’t see that reversing. The discount will still do a lot of work, but it will do it between brands that have already been chosen, and the retailer who reads a strong Black Friday as proof the brand is healthy is reading a wanting number as a liking number. I’ve written about that mistake before, and this is the month it’s going to cost the most. December always gets smaller and more anxious. December’s share of annual retail has slid from 12.3 per cent in the late 1980s to 10.5 per cent last year, and what’s left is a very different customer. Adobe’s search data through last December showed interest in the final weeks moving towards brands perceived as high quality, towards experiences and subscriptions, towards click and collect, and away from deals. The person shopping on the twentieth isn’t hunting a bargain; they’ve run out of runway and need the right thing, on time, from a name they don’t have to think twice about. Gift cards will have their best week of the year, and I’d argue that isn’t laziness. Numerator found most buyers see them as a genuinely considered gift; they’re a trust shortcut when the clock has beaten the customer. And then Boxing Day flips the whole thing, moving to self-gifting, with 68 per cent buying for themselves. The permission your brand earned in October gets spent one more time on the customer treating themselves to the thing they wanted all along. What this tells us is that the whole quarter is basically one trust problem wearing three different outfits. October is: “Do I believe you?” November is: “You’re on the list; what’s the price?” December is: “I can’t afford to be wrong because I’ve run out of time; who do I trust?” And the brand that spent September convincing has nothing to offer in any of those three months except another discount. Three things to do before the end of the month Write down your opinion and the question your brand answers. One page, plain language. What do you believe about your category that your competitors don’t say out loud, and who is your product genuinely for, and who is it not for? If the page could be signed by anyone else in your category, it isn’t an opinion yet. Be bold. Audit what your brand did in the last 30 days that wasn’t selling. Every post, every email, every in-store moment. If the honest answer is nothing, then that’s the gap, because the planner is judging you on exactly that, and the transaction is still months away. Go and read the reviews and comments about your category, rather than your own brand. That’s where the shortlist is being built, and that’s where the objections live. The language your customer uses there is the language your October content should be written in. Black Friday isn’t the problem Finally, I want to be clear here: the discount isn’t a problem if it’s intentional. It’s a mechanic and can be a useful one. It’s also now permanently in the calendar, whether we like it or not. The failure here is treating the moment the money moves as the moment the customer was won. Those are two months apart now, and the second one is the only one most retailers plan for, so don’t be fooled. Christmas is a trust season that ends in a transaction. Most of us plan it as a transaction and hope trust turns up for it. The customer decided in October. You just haven’t sent the invoice yet.