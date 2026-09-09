BusinessStrategy

Why Christmas retail is won before Black Friday

Christmas shoppers.
Christmas shoppers decide before November. (Source: Pexels / Alexis B)
By Nick Gray
Let me start by saying: if your Christmas plan isn’t written yet, you’re late – and that valuable customer who decides your quarter has already started judging you without it. I’ll go further. Most retailers are about to spend the next eight weeks trying to convince people to buy, and it’s the single most expensive thing they could do with September and October. I’m not saying I don’t understand why. I get it: the calendar says the season starts when the decorations go up; the trad

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