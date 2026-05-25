BusinessSupermarkets

Why Thailand’s Central Retail is improving (despite its misadventures)

Central Retail
Central Retail faces strategic pressure.
By Michael Baker
Last week, Thailand’s Central Retail, one of the biggest retail/wholesale/property conglomerates in Southeast Asia, reported its results for the first quarter of 2026, along with a reassurance to its shareholders that it would now stop getting distracted and start focusing on where its strategic advantages were. To this end, it touted the divestiture of its Rinascente department store business in Italy and the Nguyen Kim appliance chain in Vietnam. (The former is a sensible disposal of a non-c

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

bearhug founder Tom Field
Supply chain IR Pro

The future of logistics: Bearhug’s reusable wraps cutting costs and waste

Tahlia Whitfield
Lone Star drive-thru trial
Strategy

Lone Star trials drive-thru format

Sarah Stowe
Store design IR Pro

How design studio Shed is reimagining Jollibee for the world stage

Tong Van
Image of Oz Hair & Beauty storefront.
Openings & closings

Oz Hair and Beauty to make SA debut, expand Melbourne footprint

Darshana Gupta
Supply chain IR Pro

Chairman of Anko Global, Ian Bailey, on “entering a world of winners and losers”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of gavel and books.
Shopping centres & malls

Machete sales to be banned in Victoria after mall mob rampage

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay