BusinessFinancial

Why central banks are bracing for further rate rises

Federal Reserve building in Washington
Central banks signal further rate rises.
By Adam Thorn
The prospect of a new global interest rate-tightening cycle is coming into view as some of the world’s top central banks raise rates and signal more may be needed to tame inflation fueled by the Iran war. Key rates are already much higher than the rock-bottom levels from the last hiking cycle that began in 2022. But central bankers are under market pressure to show that they are prepared to raise them further to tame inflation expectations and rein in long-term bond yields at multidecade highs

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