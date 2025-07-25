BusinessMarketing

Why building in public can backfire for brands – especially female-led ones

Who Is Elijah campaign image
Who Is Elijah recently found itself at the centre of a social media controversy. Supplied
By Ebony Coatsworth
A very public fallout between Aussie influencer Sarah’s Day and cult fragrance house Who Is Elijah has sparked more than just gossip. It’s raised uncomfortable questions about the risks of building in public, the power imbalance between influencers and emerging brands, and the price female founders pay for being front and centre. Is partnering with someone 10 times your size a PR win, or a crisis waiting to happen? And in a world where brands are expected to be people, is it worth becoming t

