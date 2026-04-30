Why The Devil Wears Prada’s luxury victims are now queuing up to collaborate

edes-Benz, L’Oréal, Lancôme, Old Navy, Dior, Grey Goose, Havaianas and Google. It’s quite the feat, considering the original presented a close-to-the-bone skewering of the luxury fashion business. In a Twilight Zone moment, Vogue even persuaded Meryl Streep to pose alongside Anna Wintour for a cover. As Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder of marketing agency TNGE, told Inside Retail, “The Devil Wears Prada managed to never leave the cultural conversation. It just moved with the tide, which meant it would now have to take over public discourse in a new way. What makes this film uniquely magnetic for brands is that the universe is endemic. Unlike a Marvel tie-in where you have to crowbar a fast food chain into the story, Runway magazine is a natural home for cosmetics, couture, and cold brew. “Plus, Disney also did something smart: they curated the partner roster like a fashion collection. Roughly 20 brands instead of 400, each actually owning a category and some almost seamlessly integrated into the narrative – in-film placement.” For those unfamiliar with the background of The Devil Wears Prada, the franchise began with a book by Lauren Weisberger, a former personal assistant to then-Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, published in 2003. Fast forward to 2006, when the first film was released. It became, to the media industry’s surprise, a smash hit, grossing over US$326 million globally. The sequel, released on May 1, is expected to drive US$66 million in sales during its opening weekend alone. Retail strategist Christine Russo, principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), told Inside Retail that the excitement around the film – and its retail collaboration collections – stems from an emotional connection built over two decades. “There is a para-social relationship with the lore of The Devil Wears Prada because of nostalgia. The movie has cultural relevance and resonance, and in today’s economy, culture equals commerce,” said Russo. With this latest instalment, brands are leaning into consumers’ desire to feel part of the scene, with branded merchandise that highlights the elements that made them fall in love with the film in the first place. The irony that one of the film’s main characters, Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of the fictional fashion magazine Runway, would likely hate many of these collaborations adds a tongue-in-cheek appeal. “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking” Just as floral patterns return every spring, retailers are quick to collaborate with the next big pop-culture franchise – whether it’s a tyrannical fashion editor, a pair of lovestruck hockey players or a not-so-wicked green witch. While some retailers, such as Béis, have successfully tapped into marketing campaigns and product launches – including Barbie-themed collaborations – others have seen products end up in the sales section by season’s end. To avoid this, retailers must ensure collaborations align with the rules of today’s marketing landscape, noted Russo. “Commerce, content, brand and experience serve as the modern playbook. We see brands like Gap with newly created entertainment divisions and movies with tangible brand activations. To effectively integrate into pop culture and not make it appear as a cash grab, the storytelling of the product should be a major factor.” Adding to this, Emiko said, “This is essentially how effective pop culture integration looks – because even though there seems to be so much opportunity to do it right, most brands use a cultural moment as a megaphone – they just get louder.” Emiko pointed to the Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas as an example of a brand effectively leaning into the franchise’s fervor with a themed collection. “They truly used the opportunity to step up their game. Because a US$30 flip-flop brand securing official partner status alongside Dior and Tiffany was not necessarily something the viewer would expect. But Havaianas stepped up to the plate and launched an entirely new product architecture; they built their whole campaign around a provocation, ‘If it’s not heels, it’s Havaianas’. “That’s an inversion of the film’s central iconography turned into a brand positioning statement that has the power to outlast the hype around the movie. That right there is the difference between a collab that generates media impact value for a week and one that actually moves the brand somewhere new.” So what are the ultimate keys to creating a successful pop-culture-inspired retail launch or activation? Tapping into the powerful emotional trifecta of nostalgia, timeliness and the consumer’s desire for connection. As the mighty Priestly stated, “That’s all.” Further reading: Inside the retail impact of the Wuthering Heights revival