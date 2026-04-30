BusinessStrategy

Why The Devil Wears Prada’s luxury victims are now queuing up to collaborate

Meryl Streep on a Devil Wears Prada 2 poster.
Retail brands cash in on Prada sequel.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When Disney greenlit the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the studio appeared as enthusiastic about its partnership potential as it was about its box-office prospects. Lylle Breier, Disney’s executive VP overseeing collaborations, told journalists the film would feature the “best marketing partnership program that’s ever been launched” and would only work with “world-class brands”. Days before release, its delicately curated catalogue of high-end partners includes Valentino, Mercedes

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