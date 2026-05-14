BusinessRegulatory

When ‘Down Down doesn’t add up: How the ACCC caught Coles

“They’ve lost it in the court of public opinion”: ACCC wins. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
One of Australian retail’s most recognisable campaigns buckled under the scrutiny of its own red tickets on Thursday morning, when Coles Supermarkets was found by the Federal Court to have misled shoppers through its long-running “Down Down” pricing promotions. Justice Michael O’Bryan ruled that 13 of the 14 sample promotions examined in court conveyed misleading discounts, with products temporarily raised in price before returning to a level presented as a saving. The proceedings, broug

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of people at the beach.
Online marketplaces

SurfStitch website offline as shoppers await response on orders

Darshana Gupta
an image of an interview on stage at the world retail congress
Sustainability

Retail leaders talk luxury and tariffs on final day of World Retail Congress 

Heather McIlvaine
Image of Ferragamo
Luxury

Weak Asian market, trade war fuel further Ferragamo revenue slide in April

Elisa Anzolin
Image of Culture Kings billboard.
Financial

Culture Kings parent AKA Brands boosts sales and reduces loss

Darshana Gupta
An exterior shot of a Saks Fifth Avenue location in Costa Mesa, California from 2015.
Strategy IR Pro

How Authentic Luxury Group plans to turn into a $9 billion luxury ecosystem

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Four Pillars Shiraz gin being poured over a model
Workforce IR Pro

Why brands and retailers need to have a strong sense of self

Nick Gray
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay