BusinessMarketing

What the Audemars Piguet x Swatch riots tell us about luxury

Royal Pop watch launch crowds.
Luxury’s new queue culture.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
On Saturday morning, something unusual happened at Swatch boutiques around the world. In New York’s Times Square, there was pushing and shoving at the door. At Battersea Power Station in London, police dogs were deployed. And in Paris, tear gas was fired to disperse crowds. The catalyst was not a celebrity sighting or a political protest. It was a US$400 pocket watch made of a plastic-adjacent material but with a special name on the dial – Audemars Piguet. The “Bioceramic Royal Pop” coll

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

food served at Sushi Sushi
Strategy

Sushi Sushi set to be sold by private-equity owner

Sean Cao
A curly-haired woman wearing a black set from the lingerie brand Nuudi System against a red background.
Strategy IR Pro

How lingerie brand Nuudi System is changing the game through innovative design

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Health & beauty IR Pro

Sephora’s MD on why brand agnosticism is the beauty retailers greatest strength

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of Harley Davidson showroom.
Financial

Motorbike retailer Peter Stephens Motorcycles collapses

Darshana Gupta
Image of person using a laptop and holding a phone.
Financial

Kogan’s sales skyrocket in third quarter

Darshana Gupta
Image of model wearing Ginger & Smart clothes.
Financial

Loss-making SurfStitch, Ginger & Smart sold to a mystery buyer

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay