What Skechers’ US$9.4 billion deal means for the brand – experts weigh in

’s previous acquisition targets, such as Burger King or Tim Horton. However, Skechers has been on a hot streak recently, posting record sales of nearly US$9 billion in 2024, with both wholesale and direct channels increasing by double-digit percentages. For the time being, the company will continue to be led by Greenberg and his son Michael, who serves as Skechers’ president, alongside the rest of the existing management team. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Skechers and look forward to working with an entrepreneur of Robert’s caliber and the talented Skechers team,” 3G Capital’s co-founder and co-managing partner, Alex Behring said in a statement. “Skechers is an iconic, founder-led brand with a track record of creativity and innovation. We have immense admiration for the business that this team has built, and look forward to supporting the Company’s next chapter. Our team at 3G Capital is built to partner with companies like Skechers.” But while some retail experts believe the timing for a takeover is not ideal, with footwear brands like Nike under threat from tariffs imposed on Vietnam imports, others say it couldn’t be better. What retail experts have to say about Skechers’ deal While the Skechers deal marks the first time 3G Capital has added an apparel or footwear brand to its portfolio, Marie Driscoll, a chartered financial analyst and a professor at Parsons, The New School and the Fashion Institute of Technology, believes it is a smart investment. Driscoll pointed to factors such as Skechers’ average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 per cent for the last five years, with gross profits and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) growing modestly faster. Skechers also has a solid growth strategy in place, spanning product innovation and bricks-and-mortar expansion, Driscoll elaborated, with an additional 150 new company-owned stores and international growth on the horizon. However, Driscoll also observed that Skechers’ shares have underperformed the stock market, down 27 per cent in 2025 before the deal was announced on May 5. The brand’s stock market rating was likely negatively influenced by the instability related to tariffs. Ultimately, Driscoll believes that the deal will provide the ideal opportunity for Greenberg “to continue to run the company, cut costs and grow the brand while eliminating the diversions of leading a public company during what is likely to be a volatile year or two.” Liza Amlani, principal and co-founder of Retail Strategy Group, agreed with Driscoll that “this buyout deal couldn’t have come at a better time.” Amlani explained to Inside Retail that “going private will give the Skechers the cash and resources to invest in innovation, product development and their supply chain.” She added that this is especially vital timing for Skechers as trade tensions and tariffs continue challenging companies with manufacturing ties to China, leaving the footwear brand particularly exposed. “Rethinking and diversifying its supply chain will require significant investment, something this deal makes possible,” Amlani noted. “While cost-cutting and restructuring the business are likely, this may be exactly what Skechers needs to streamline operations and drive efficiencies.” Amlani hypothesised that “if Sketchers could improve their speed to market with the right product assortment, they could compete with market leaders like On and Hoka.” GlobalData’s managing director Neil Saunders acknowledged that Skechers faces short-term disruption, like every sneaker player, however, the longer-term trajectory remains positive. “It also has good prospects outside of the US market, where tariffs are less of an issue. This will allow 3G to more than recoup their investment,” Saunders concluded.