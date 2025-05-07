BusinessStrategy

What Skechers’ US$9.4 billion deal means for the brand – experts weigh in

A Skechers storefront in a Ukrainian shopping mall taken in 2020.
“Going private will give Sketchers the cash and resources to invest in innovation,” stated Amlani.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The news that American footwear brand Skechers will go private following a US$9.42 billion takeover offer from Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital shocked many in the retail industry.  For one thing, Skechers, though publicly traded, is still controlled by the brand’s octogenarian founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Robert Greenberg, who had previously given little indication he was looking to sell.  For another, the footwear giant isn’t in keeping with 3G Capital’s p

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay