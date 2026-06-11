BusinessStrategy

What makes a retail sale stand out in a sea of discounts?

JB Hi-Fi sale storefront.
EOFY sales need better stories.
By Alex Moore
Sales are a constant now. Miss one this week, there’s another one just around the corner. It’s not necessarily a good thing. Part of the problem is that we’ve conditioned consumers to wait for a bargain. Why spend $380 on a pair of New Balance Supercomp Elite v5’s today, when tomorrow they’ll be $250? The other glaring issue of sales ubiquity is that they’ve become meaningless. Undifferentiated. Same offers. Same stories and language. Same colours and visual reference. These days, Bl

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