BusinessLuxury

What Lanvin Group’s FY2025 numbers actually tell us

Lanvin Group
Lanvin is still in the thick of its painful reset. (Source: Lanvin/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Shanghai-based luxury group Lanvin is still in the thick of its painful reset that shows few signs of ending soon.  There is a version of Lanvin Group’s FY2025 story that reads reassuringly. It involves words like “transformation,” “momentum”, and “disciplined execution”, yet leaves a great deal unsaid. Revenue for the full year 2025 fell 18 per cent year on year to €240 million. The net loss widened to €263 million. Accumulated losses now stand at nearly €976 million ov

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

An Aloha Collection bag lying atop a wooden board floating on top of the ocean.
Strategy IR Pro

How Aloha Collection is expanding through collabs and bricks-and-mortar

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of woman holding Maison de Sabre hangbag.
Regulatory

Sportsgirl called out by Maison de Sabre for alleged design imitation

Darshana Gupta
Skechers store
Financial

Skechers to go private in US$9.42 billion takeover 

Irene Dong
Strategy IR Pro

Founder of RY after executing buyback from THG: ‘Hindsight is a beautiful thing’

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
aerial image of Kurralta Village
Shopping centres & malls

Private investor snaps up Adelaide’s Kurralta Village for $75 million

Sean Cao
Image of Westfield mall building.
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group sees steady growth across operations during first quarter

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay