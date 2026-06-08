What Gucci’s Formula One gamble really means

nt from LVMH, Gucci has created a standalone platform called Gucci Racing, complete with a dedicated logo featuring the house’s interlocking G, with explicit ambitions across product, content, high-end client experiences and commercial activations. The deal is estimated to be worth in excess of $150 million over its minimum three-year term, with performance-related bonus clauses on top. Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s executive advisor and the man who helped broker the arrangement, described it as “one of the big deals I’ve done in all my time in Formula 1 – really difficult to do, because there were so many parties involved.” He noted that within three days of the announcement going public, the Alpine team’s website had received one billion visitors. The Enstone-based team had a bruising last season, finishing last in the constructors’ championship with just 22 points, all scored by Pierre Gasly, after a mid-season leadership upheaval that saw team principal Ollie Oakes depart and a controversial driver swap that replaced Australian rookie Jack Doohan with the Argentine Franco Colapinto. The team also stopped developing its 2025 car earlier than most competitors to redirect resources toward its 2026 challenger. At the time of the Gucci announcement, Alpine sat fifth in the 2026 constructors’ standings with 35 points across the opening five rounds, already surpassing its entire points haul from the previous year. Briatore was careful to note that this recovery is part of what made the deal attractive to Gucci. “With the improved performance on track, and Alpine having its best-ever points total to start a season, this new collaboration with Gucci shows the growing momentum behind the team,” he said. A brand betting on sport to do what fashion couldn’t Gucci closed 2024 with revenue of €7.65 billion, a drop of 23 percent year-on-year, its worst performance since 2020 and sharply at odds with a global luxury market that grew roughly 4 per cent over the same period. Sales continued to deteriorate into 2026’s first quarter, falling a further 25 percent. The departure of creative director Alessandro Michele in 2022 set off a creative reset that has yet to produce a convincing turnaround, and his successor Sabato De Sarno lasted less than two years in the role. Profitability at the brand, which accounts for roughly 44 per cent of Kering’s total revenues, has fallen by nearly 60 per cent from its 2022 peak. Meanwhile, the company is now committing an estimated $55 to $60 million per year to put its name on a Formula One car. “There’s been a challenge not necessarily with the product, but with the brand,” said Adrian Staiti of Creative Artists Agency, the global sports and entertainment agency, at the NRF’s Retail Big Show Asia Pacific. “You can change your creative director, and I’m sure they have multiple times, but how do you change the broader brand perception of Gucci? They’re leveraging the hottest sport in the world to really change the perception of the brand, talk to a different audience in a different way, and try to become a bit cooler.” In the arena, not watching from the stands The obvious reference point for any analysis of this deal is the LVMH-Formula One partnership announced in October 2024, a 10-year arrangement worth a reported $1 billion, covering Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, and Tag Heuer, that came into effect in 2025 and replaced the long-standing Rolex timekeeping contract. Gucci’s bet is different, and in some ways bolder. It is placing its name on a car, a team, and a journey with all the uncertainty that entails. In the words of Briatore: “Louis Vuitton is a sponsor of FOM. Louis Vuitton is like a spectator, but in the arena, Gucci is in the arena. Gucci is in the car, they’re the title sponsor.” While partnership with the sport’s promoter offers breadth and prestige, insulated from the week-to-week vagaries of competitive performance, title partnership of a team links brand fortunes directly to results, to the personalities of the drivers, and to the culture of the constructor. There is a historical precedent worth noting. Alpine’s predecessor team was known as Benetton through much of the 1990s, winning back-to-back constructors’ championships in 1994 and 1995 with Michael Schumacher. The team was run at the time by Flavio Briatore himself. “At the time, Benetton was not a luxury brand. Gucci is different,” Briatore said. The implication is that the cultural weight Gucci brings to the team exceeds anything Benetton brought in its day, and that the commercial infrastructure being built around Gucci Racing is correspondingly more sophisticated. The partnership does not begin until 2027. There is time to build the architecture and time for Alpine to consolidate its competitive recovery. But the commercial logic is already visible. “It will play out over the next couple of years as they activate it, but it’s an interesting brand repositioning,” Staiti said. Further reading: How Formula One became marketing’s latest playground.