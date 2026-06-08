BusinessMarketing

What Gucci’s Formula One gamble really means

Gucci’s Formula One deal
The deal made Gucci the first luxury fashion house to serve as Title Partner in Formula One. (Source: Alpine)
By Tong Van
Strip away the fanfare of the Monaco Grand Prix backdrop, and what you find is a brand in serious commercial distress making one of the most audacious bets in the history of luxury marketing. Gucci announced last week it will become title partner of the Alpine Formula One Team from 2027, racing under the name Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team.  The first fashion house to take the wheel The deal made Gucci the first luxury fashion house to serve as Title Partner in Formula One. Different from LVMH

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