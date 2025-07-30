What brands can learn about ‘selling Australia’ from Bluey

d markets to look inwards for trusted, nationalistic products. In this climate, brands leading with their Australian nature can tap into growing national solidarity and loyalty amongst values-conscious consumers. But creating a sense of Australianness shouldn’t mean cliches, green and gold, or relying on the Made in Australia “triangaroo”. Let’s explore how to apply Australianness as a texture, not a tagline. Meet Bluey Bluey is the most successful Australian TV show of all time, and a brand estimated to be worth $1 billion. It has spawned more than 1000 products and a sales surge for Australia’s biggest retailers, with millions of items flying off Bluey-stocked shelves in Big W, Target and Kmart. Bluey products have been created by Bonds, Adairs, Smiggle and Peter Alexander. And Bunnings famously changed the name of six of its stores to Hammerbarn in a Bluey brand cross-promotion. Bluey has created the kind of cultural impact most brands could only dream of, and its success around the world is only adding to the Bluey-love at home. At the heart of the Bluey brand is a sense of cultural pride. Bluey teaches brands how to authentically reflect and connect to the Australian way of life, weaving in a subtle but powerful aesthetic and emotion. The cultural icons of Brand Australia Bluey presents audiences with many tangible symbols of Brand Australia – recognisable cues that are widely known to be part of our culture. Celebrating such symbols strengthens our cultural identity and creates a sense of national pride. Consider the cumulative effect of these quiet elements. Bluey is a blue heeler – a proudly Australian-bred and exported cattle dog. She lives in an iconic Queenslander home, has weekend trips to the hardware store, and her childhood is marked by swimming pools and backyard cricket. It’s never shouted about, but each Bluey episode is an undeniably, uniquely Australian experience. In the same way, across the globe, the Paddington Bear brand grew to become an iconic representation of the United Kingdom by becoming synonymous with other iconic UK codes. From his Wellington boots and marmalade sandwiches to his friendship with the Queen, Paddington reflects national cultural experiences back to its audience. Brands, too, should identify and leverage the most meaningful, category-relevant cultural codes and symbols that resonate with Australians. A light touch on deep values Beyond these tangible elements of Australianness, are intangible Australian values. Bluey characters succeed when they demonstrate fairness, mateship, bravery, resilience and an ability to find the humour in the situation. Just as Paddington Bear reflects UK values by being famously polite, strictly adhering to social etiquette, having gentle humour and a ‘keep calm and carry on’ spirit. The takeaway here is good storytelling. Australian values should be woven in seamlessly and subtly, not spelled out to audiences. Authentic, imperfect voice A prominent Australian value is egalitarianism. Bluey’s family is imperfect and doesn’t seek to be aspirational. The adults are down-to-earth, often make mistakes, and usually learn as much as their children. Brands seeking to feel more Australian should avoid being too heroic, perfect or wise, and instead find a voice that sits alongside its audience. Engaging senses to create a sense of place Bluey has created a world that is rooted in place. The jacaranda trees, bird songs, cicadas and local accents reflect real Australia. Highlighting these small elements says ‘these things are enough to matter,’ which grows huge pride for Aussies, all too used to American content. Consider all of the sensory Australian experiences that are available to a brand. Far beyond visuals, effortless Aussie associations await in the sound of a magpie warble, the smell of the ocean, or the feeling of sandy toes. In short – be lived in, not loud Bluey’s success taps into the evolving ideal of Australianness with subtlety and emotional depth. Brands wanting to genuinely assert their Australian status and connect with audiences should take note. The most compelling national identity isn’t loud or literal – it’s lived in and quietly familiar. Australian isn’t a tagline but a texture — one to be woven with pride and care.