Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketplace

Wesfarmers axes 100 jobs in its Catch e-commerce arm

Image of Catch
(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Robert Stockdill
February 3, 20232 mins read

Wesfarmers has laid off 100 staff in its e-commerce division Catch Group this week, with key departments impacted including marketing, product and technology, and finance.

“Like many e-commerce brands, Catch has made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce as the business adjusts to changes in online demand that has occurred following the Covid period,” a spokesperson told Inside Retail. “We want to be as efficient as possible to drive value for our customers.”

The company said it is looking to redeploy as many as possible of the impacted workers at other divisions of the group. 

“Treating people with respect is our number one priority and we are providing counselling and outplacement support to impacted team members.”

Inside Retail has learned from multiple sources staff lost their jobs this week, with the payrolls of some departments said to be cut by as much as 30 per cent. The redundancies began on Monday. Some roles in the Philippines where Catch has a sourcing and compliance arm, are also believed to be affected. 

Amid a media blackout ahead of Wesfarmers’ results announcement due on February 15, the company said it would not comment further on the redundancies, however, more details would be released during its results presentation. 

The job cuts come just three weeks after Catch’s chief product and technology officer Tomas Varsavsky left the company after two years. A week ago, Chris Burns, Catch’s head of transportation, finished up after a year at Catch to take up a new role as program lead – director supply chain at Grant Thornton. 

Catch Group was acquired by Wesfarmers in 2019 for $230 million. The business recorded a pre-tax tax loss of $44 million during the six months to December 31 2021, with gross transaction value increasing by just 1 per cent, despite the online shopping boom fuelled by the pandemic.

In July last year, the company appointed Brendan Sweeney as the new MD of operations. A former Cotton On executive, he took up the role last October. 

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
‘Pet parents are underserved’: Pet Circle’s play at the $15bn pet industry
Pureplay
‘Pet parents are underserved’: Pet Circle’s play at the $15bn pet industry
Country Road unveils clothes made from offcuts in circular fashion push
Sustainability
Country Road unveils clothes made from offcuts in circular fashion push
Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO resigns
HR
Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO resigns
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs
Marketplace
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs
Retail appointments of the week
Leadership
Retail appointments of the week
Author's latest articles
David Jones replaces American Express with Latitude in 10-year credit deal
Financial
David Jones replaces American Express with Latitude in 10-year credit deal
Myer sales surge in a buoyant post-Covid era
Financial
Myer sales surge in a buoyant post-Covid era
Vestiaire Collective’s fast-fashion ban: clever or counterproductive?
Sustainability
Vestiaire Collective’s fast-fashion ban: clever or counterproductive?
Country Road brands to return to Myer after David Jones separation
Fashion & accessories
Country Road brands to return to Myer after David Jones separation
Japan, South Korea mitigate China sales slump for luxury group Burberry
Luxury
Japan, South Korea mitigate China sales slump for luxury group Burberry