BusinessStrategy

W Optics’ Jonathan Wong on turning eyewear retail into preventive eye care

W Optics
“There is potential for optical retailers to play a larger role in preventive eye care.” (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Jonathan Wong left a five-year banking career at OCBC in 2013 to join the family optical business. More than a decade later, he is now overseeing Singapore-based retail chain W Optics. With a network of 13 stores, the brand was built around a clinical, patient-centred model that treats the optical store as a healthcare touchpoint. In a conversation with Inside Retail, the director of W Optics talks through the awareness gap holding the sector back, why optometrists are the real constraint on gro

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