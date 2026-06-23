W Optics’ Jonathan Wong on turning eyewear retail into preventive eye care

growth, the case for plugging optical retailers into Singapore’s primary-care ecosystem and what the optical store of 2030 might look like. Inside Retail: You spent five years at OCBC working on process improvement and cost optimisation before joining the family business. What did optical retail look like through a banker’s eyes in 2013, and what was the first thing you changed? Jonathan Wong: Back in 2013, optical retail was largely product-driven with limited clinical integration. In banking, where products are often similar across institutions, competition is driven by personalised service based on customer profiles as well as convenience through multiple access channels such as internet banking and phone banking. We saw a similar opportunity in optical retail. At the time, there was also limited standardisation in customer experience, with each outlet operating independently and with varying definitions of service quality. Patient records and information were not consistently accessible across locations. The first key change was to strengthen service standard consistency across all outlets, ensuring a more uniform customer journey regardless of location. This helped create a more reliable and predictable experience for customers, supported by clearer SOPs and training frameworks for our eyecare professionals to align service delivery. This enabled more structured aftercare follow-ups and more relevant customer engagement, improving both continuity of care and overall service quality. In parallel, we introduced additional customer touchpoints beyond brick-and-mortar stores, such as online appointment booking, e-commerce, and delivery services, to improve convenience and accessibility. This helped create a more seamless and consistent customer journey. IR: W Optics started as a single-store incubated project at Suntec City and has grown to 13 stores. What was the original thesis? What did Capitol Optical’s model not allow you to do that W Optics could? And how do the two brands sit alongside each other today? JW: Since 2018, my focus has been entirely on W Optics, and I am therefore best positioned to comment on matters relating to W Optics. W Optics was established with a clinical, patient-centred approach to optical retail with the objective of strengthening the role of eye health within the retail environment. From the beginning, the emphasis has been on integrating comprehensive eye examinations, personalised recommendations, and ongoing eye care support, rather than adopting a purely product-driven retail model. Today, W Optics remains committed to advancing a healthcare-oriented approach to optical care with a continued focus on preventive eye health, professional clinical services, and improving access to quality eye care within the community. IR: Singapore has one of the world’s highest myopia rates, yet many people still delay check-ups until problems surface. What’s actually broken in the consumer journey, and when did you start seeing behaviour change in your own stores? JW: We believe that there is a big awareness gap in the market. Many consumers still view optical retailers primarily as places to buy spectacles or lenses reactively rather than as healthcare touchpoints for preventive vision care, myopia management, or long-term eye health monitoring. This results in the underutilisation of professional eye care services. This also creates a disconnect where clinically valuable services exist, but consumers are not fully aware of when or why they should engage with them until problems surface, making eye check-ups reactionary when they should actually be proactively and periodically done. However, consumers today are slightly more informed, with greater access to online resources and research. As a result, we have seen a slight increase in consumers who have become more conscious of long-term eye care. This is especially so with the earlier onset of eye diseases at younger ages due to our screen-heavy lifestyles, which has resulted in a demand for comprehensive eye examinations, myopia management solutions, and specialised lenses. With increasing concerns and awareness around childhood myopia, parents are also becoming more proactive in seeking early intervention, regular eye examinations and long-term eye care solutions for their children. IR: What does aftercare mean concretely at W Optics? What does a customer get in the 12 months after a purchase that they wouldn’t get from an online seller, and what has that done for retention and repeat visits? JW: At W Optics, we pride ourselves on adopting a relationship-building approach with personalised services and after-sales support to engage and retain customers through regular eye health screenings, where we prioritise eye health services as the foundation of our customer relationships. This also helps advocate and shift consumer perceptions of eye care services beyond purely transactional product purchases. We also place strong emphasis on training for all our eyecare practitioners and consultants to ensure consistent professional standards and internal compliance across our eyecare services. This enables our team to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations. IR: Optometrists are the bottleneck in a care-led model. How difficult is it to recruit and retain qualified optometrists in Singapore, and how much does that constrain how fast you can grow? JW: Optometrists are a key constraint in a care-led optical model in Singapore. The talent pool is relatively limited, and recruitment is competitive due to the specialised training and registration required. Retention is also critical as optometrists value clear clinical development pathways, meaningful patient interaction and structured career progression. Without these, attrition can become a challenge. This does place a natural constraint on how quickly the sector can scale. Growth needs to be paced alongside the availability of qualified professionals with a stronger focus on training, retention, and improving efficiency through better systems rather than outlet expansion alone. IR: Much of the digital eye strain problem originates in the workplace. Is there a B2B opportunity in corporate eye-care programmes, and could optical retailers formally plug into Singapore’s primary-care ecosystem, the way Healthier SG has done for GPs? JW: There is potential for optical retailers to play a larger role in preventive eye care, particularly as digital eye strain becomes more prevalent in the workplace. Singapore has previously introduced initiatives that support access to eye care. For example, CDC Vouchers have helped residents offset purchases at participating Heartland Optical retailers. Such initiatives improve affordability and accessibility, but they are not specifically designed to encourage regular eye examinations or long-term preventive eye care. Their usage is also limited to specific eligibility groups, funding scopes, and participating merchants. Many optical retailers, including W Optics, have also partnered with corporate organisations to offer employee eye screenings and preferential benefits. While these programmes help raise awareness, participation and continuity often depend on individual employers rather than on a broader healthcare framework. Looking overseas, Hong Kong has integrated optometrists into its primary healthcare framework through the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme, allowing eligible residents to utilise government-funded vouchers for eye examinations and vision care. While Singapore’s healthcare landscape differs, such models demonstrate how optical professionals can complement primary care and support a more preventive and accessible approach to eye health. IR: Looking ahead, what does the next phase look like: more stores, larger clinical formats, or deeper services in the existing footprint? Any ambitions beyond Singapore, and what does the optical store of 2030 look like? JW: Our focus is not simply on opening more stores but on making professional eye care more accessible across Singapore. We believe the future of optical retail will be increasingly healthcare-driven and relationship-oriented rather than purely transaction-based. As eyewear serves both as a medical necessity and a lifestyle accessory, optical retailers must balance quality products, professional expertise, and after-sales support to deliver long-term value. We are also expanding beyond traditional optical services into areas such as vision therapy and eye wellness, reflecting growing consumer demand for preventive care. Looking ahead to 2030, I envision optical stores evolving into community eye health hubs that support early detection, myopia management, digital eye strain and healthy ageing. While Singapore remains our priority, our goal is to continue raising the standards of eye care and making quality eye care services accessible to all. Further reading: How architectural luxury is redefining the future of optical retail.