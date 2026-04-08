BusinessStrategy

Why US vape makers are spruiking their ‘Made in America’ credentials

Vape box with US branding.
US vape brands push local messaging.
By Reuters
The US vaping market, long dominated by Chinese imports, is seeing an uptick of “Made in America” products, in what some analysts and industry executives say is a reaction to the Trump administration’s crackdown on unlicensed brands. The products suggest the multi-billion-dollar industry is shifting marketing tactics under President Donald Trump’s global trade tariff salvoes and a tougher approach to unlicensed vapes from US authorities, especially against popular Chinese labels. The Uni

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