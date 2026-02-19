Universal Store accelerates earnings growth in robust first half

Universal Store has delivered a strong first-half result, posting double-digit growth across sales and profit as improved margins and full-price sell-through lifted earnings.

For the 26 weeks to December 31, the youth-focused fashion retailer reported group sales of $209.6 million, up 14.2 per cent on the prior corresponding period. Underlying net profit after tax rose 22 per cent to $28.3 million, while underlying EBIT increased 23.2 per cent to $43.6 million.

The core Universal Store brand generated $174.8 million in revenue, up 11.9 per cent year on year. Perfect Stranger remained the standout performer, with sales surging 41.5 per cent to $17.8 million on the back of strong comparable growth and new store openings. The Thrills business posted sales of $23.2 million, up 4.8 per cent.

CEO Alice Barbery said the result underscored the strength of the group’s customer proposition and operational execution.

“This growth reflects the team’s continued excellence in providing our customers with on-trend products for their occasions, a service-oriented experience and engaging communication,” said Barbery.

“We note that the youth fashion customer remains discerning, choosing to spend on quality, on-trend clothing from brands they love. The group continues to focus on cost discipline as we build our team and system capability to support our future growth.”

During the period, the retailer continued to refine its store network, opening new locations across its banners while closing underperforming sites. The group ended the half with 118 stores nationwide, comprising 87 Universal Store locations, 22 Perfect Stranger stores and nine Thrills stores, reflecting a disciplined approach to network optimisation.

Looking ahead, Universal Store said it will continue investing in team capability and leadership depth to support future growth, strategic initiatives and succession planning.