Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Payments

Tyro compensation offer paves way for class action

User Image
Dean Blake
June 1, 2021< 1 mins read

Sydney-based firm Bannister Law has said lackluster compensation offered by Tyro has opened the way for a class action lawsuit, as businesses look to recover sales lost during the payment gateway’s outage in January 2021.

The outage seemed to happen due to a configuration issue, which ‘bricked’ a number of its eftpos terminals for ten days.

According to the law firm, Tyro offered a rebate on future merchant to businesses impacted by the outage which, in some cases, amount to about 10 per cent of sales lost during the period and locks them into ongoing contracts. Alternatively, businesses can go through a “long and protracted” dispute resolution process, which is controlled by Tyro itself.

“The compensation is inadequate,” said Bannister Law principal Charles Bannister.

“In our view Tyro has prioritised minimising churn of its customers over actually providing them with adequate compensation and if customers opted for the dispute resolution process instead of taking the rebate compensation, the onus appears on the customer to substantiate their losses.”

According to Bannister, Tyro’s failure was extensive and disasterous, and the businesses impacted deserve fair compensation – and it is actively investigating a potential class action lawsuit to get it.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Aust share market poised for flat start
Financial
Aust share market poised for flat start
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
Payments
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Author's latest articles
Stagnant salaries driving wedge between employers, staff: Hays
HR
Stagnant salaries driving wedge between employers, staff: Hays
Afterpay show off fashion’s digital future at AAFW
Fashion & accessories
Afterpay show off fashion’s digital future at AAFW
Woolies removes 9,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation
Sustainability
Woolies removes 9,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation
Temple & Webster opens personalised distribution centre in Victoria
Openings & closings
Temple & Webster opens personalised distribution centre in Victoria
Accent Group distribution rights grow with Next Athleisure, Glue buy up
Supply chain
Accent Group distribution rights grow with Next Athleisure, Glue buy up