BusinessStrategy

Tomorrow-Today Beauty founder Indianna Roehrich discusses US expansion strategy

Today-Tomorrow Beauty founder Indianna Roehrich lying on a bed in teal pajamas.
Skincare for the digital era.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
While many skincare brands are dedicated to damaging factors like pollution or UV radiation, few address a growing issue among many working individuals: excessive screen time. Australian entrepreneur Indianna Roehrich founded Tomorrow-Today to fill that gap, but believed in the idea so strongly that she quickly moved to New York to capitalise on growing demand in the States. “I purchased a one-way ticket and took over two suitcases filled with the one product I had at the time, the Tech Protec

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
Nautical Bowls
Food & beverage

Ex Maccas boss to drive Nautical Bowls expansion

Sarah Stowe
Image of Reject Shop storefront.
Financial

Dollarama completes its acquisition of The Reject Shop

Darshana Gupta
Courttoom scene showing gavel and lawbooks
Financial

Super Retail CEO divests shares as court battle drags on

Robert Stockdill
Strategy IR Pro

How Xixili is reshaping Southeast Asia’s intimate apparel industry 

Tong Van
Payments

Personalise or perish: The high stakes of retail relevance online

Robert Stockdill
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay