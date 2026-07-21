Tomorrow-Today Beauty founder Indianna Roehrich discusses US expansion strategy

Protect Serum, and really started to pound the pavement,” she recalled. It was a shrewd move. Most of the brand’s online customers were already based in the US and relocating gave her invaluable insight into consumer behaviour, emerging trends and opportunities to grow the business. “Tomorrow-Today Beauty is my second company, but it feels like the one I was always meant to build.” In this interview with Inside Retail, Roehrich discusses the research behind the brand’s formulations, how it won over major retailers and what she believes comes next for the business. Inside Retail: Before launching Tomorrow-Today Beauty, can you delve into your career background and how your path led you to becoming a brand founder? Indianna Roehrich: I founded my first business, Simply Social, at 21 and spent the next decade building brands in the social media and technology space. It gave me a front-row seat to how quickly consumer behaviour was changing and taught me the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, how to build a company, identify market opportunities and create brands people genuinely connect with. At the same time, I grew up on an Australian flower farm, so I’d always been fascinated by the power of botanicals. Years later, while working with cosmetic chemists, I discovered that certain plant extracts could help protect and repair skin from modern environmental stressors, such as blue light. That was the moment everything clicked. The two worlds I’d spent my life in – nature and technology – suddenly came together. I realised skincare was still largely solving yesterday’s problems, despite the way we live having fundamentally changed. We spend our days in front of screens, under artificial light, exposed to pollution, heat and other modern stressors, yet very few brands are developing products with those realities in mind. That insight became Tomorrow-Today Beauty. I launched the brand in December 2023 to create skincare for the digital era, combining biotech innovation with nature-inspired ingredients developed alongside leading chemists in Australia and South Korea. Inside Retail: For those who are unfamiliar with the brand, how would you describe Tomorrow-Today Beauty? What gaps does this brand fill in a hypersaturated market? Indianna Roehrich: Tomorrow-Today Beauty is skincare for your desk day. It’s built for the modern lifestyle, for the hours we spend in front of screens, under artificial light, moving between offices, cities and time zones. As our lives have become increasingly digital, our skin is exposed to a new combination of environmental stressors every day. Blue light, also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light, is emitted by the screens, TVs and phones we interact with daily. Emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to pollution, infrared radiation and heat can contribute to oxidative stress in the skin, disrupting its natural barrier and accelerating concerns such as dryness, inflammation, hyperpigmentation and premature skin ageing. Yet very few brands were developing products with these modern stressors in mind. Rather than launching another skincare brand, I set out to define a new category: skincare for the digital era. Every formula is patent-pending, backed by science, multifunctional by design and created to help skin keep pace with an accelerating world. Inside Retail: How did you first come up with the idea for Tomorrow-Today Beauty and the brand name? Indianna Roehrich: The idea for Tomorrow-Today Beauty came from a simple question I couldn’t stop thinking about. After spending a decade in the tech industry, I was working long days and nights in front of screens with nothing on my skin. We wear blue-light glasses to help protect our eyes, so I found myself asking: what are we doing to protect our skin? That question led me down a rabbit hole of research into high-energy visible (HEV) light, also known as blue light, and the impact of prolonged digital and environmental exposure on the skin. I realised our lives had changed dramatically, but skincare hadn’t kept pace. That insight became the foundation for Tomorrow-Today Beauty. The name reflects the brand’s philosophy. I deliberately reversed the order to Tomorrow-Today Beauty because it’s about making the choices today that create healthier skin tomorrow. It’s a reminder that skincare is an investment, not just in how your skin looks now, but in how it ages over time. Every decision we make as a brand is guided by that same philosophy, combining scientific innovation with community insights to create products designed for the way we live today. Inside Retail: Can you delve into the science behind Tomorrow-Today Beauty products? Indianna Roehrich: Science has been at the centre of Tomorrow-Today Beauty from day one. Every product starts with a modern skin concern and is developed alongside leading chemists in Australia and South Korea using clinically backed ingredients and patent-pending formulations. Our flagship product, Tech Protect™ Serum, was created to help defend skin against the digital and environmental stressors we’re exposed to every day, including HEV blue light, pollution, infrared radiation and heat. At the heart of the formula is Soliberine®, a powerful phytoactive derived from the Buddleja officinalis flower, clinically studied for its ability to help protect skin from oxidative stress, calm visible redness, reduce the appearance of pigmentation, and support collagen preservation. Clinical studies have shown Soliberine® can reduce melanin production by up to 69 per cent, lower matrix-degrading enzymes associated with collagen breakdown by 22 per cent, and visibly reduce UV-induced redness and pigmentation after 21 days. Those results are what convinced me we could create something genuinely different. We’ve since expanded the range with Hydration Hero Balm and From Future Eye Gel Serum, applying the same philosophy: multifunctional, science-led skincare designed to support skin that spends its days in front of screens and in modern environments. Rather than adding more complicated steps, we create products that integrate seamlessly into existing routines and help strengthen skin resilience over time. The skincare collection works just as hard for your skin as you do at your desk. Inside Retail: This summer, the brand has announced retail partnerships with Revolve, along with another major beauty retail partner in the coming months. How did these retail relationships come about? Indianna Roehrich: Retail relationships are built over time. It takes persistence, consistent follow-up and, most importantly, consumer demand. Following the launch of our two newest SKUs (Hydration Hero Balm and From Future Eye Gel Serum), we saw incredible momentum, with customers asking for more ways to shop the brand. That gave retailers confidence there was a real appetite for what we were building. Our focus has never been on getting into as many retailers as possible. It’s been about partnering with retailers who understand our vision of creating skincare for the digital era and can introduce the brand to customers who share that mindset. Launching with Revolve marked a defining moment for Tomorrow-Today Beauty, and it’s exciting to see that momentum continue with another major beauty retail destination in the coming weeks. For me, it’s validation that this category has a place in the future of beauty, and we’re only just getting started. I’m incredibly proud to see Tomorrow-Today Beauty finding its place in skincare wardrobes, bathrooms, carry-ons and daily routines around the world. Inside Retail: In addition to the aforementioned retailers, how else are you planning to expand Tomorrow-Today Beauty’s retail presence? Indianna Roehrich: Our priority is building the category before simply expanding distribution. We’re seeing strong repeat purchase rates, which tells us customers are experiencing the results and making Tomorrow-Today Beauty part of their daily routine. That’s the foundation we’re focused on. Long-term, my ambition is for Tomorrow-Today Beauty to become the global leader in blue light skincare and the brand that defines skincare for the digital era. Every retail partnership is a step toward that vision. We’re being intentional about where we launch, partnering with retailers that understand innovation and can help educate consumers on why protecting skin from today’s digital and environmental stressors matters. My goal isn’t to be in every retailer. It’s to build the brand that owns the blue light skincare category globally. If we do that well, the right retail partnerships will continue to follow. Inside Retail: What key goals do you hope to carry out with Tomorrow-Today Beauty over the course of the next year and over the next five years? Indianna Roehrich: Ultimately, I hope we’ve created a category that didn’t exist before. If, in five years, protecting your skin from the realities of modern life has become a standard part of skincare routines around the world and Tomorrow-Today Beauty is leading that conversation, I would consider that our greatest achievement. Further reading: Monday Swimwear CEO Natasha Oakley on her brick-and-mortar expansion