They’ve led successful retail turnarounds. Here’s what David Jones needs to do

rsist and push through,” he told Inside Retail. “But the differences from a consumer’s point of view aren’t always immediately visible. They come with time.” Callard overhauled Freedom during his tenure as CEO from July 2019 until February of this year, including a major rebrand and digital transformation, which helped take the furniture retailer from a $45 million EBITDA loss in FY19 to $19 million EBITDA in FY25. Kerry Cusack, former CEO of Modibodi, has also led turnarounds across consumer and retail businesses. In her experience, retail leaders often know what they need to do to fix a business, but they don’t always execute it right. “The lesson is always the same,” she said. “The right strategy fails if the business can’t afford to carry it out.” Inside Retail spoke to Callard and Cusack, as well as department store expert Professor Robert Crawford, to understand not only what David Jones must do to become relevant again, but also what it takes to drive a successful business transformation. Getting buy-in Callard believes David Jones has a decent chance of emerging from administration with a viable structure and strategy for success, but it must avoid the pitfalls that can cause a business transformation to fail. For example, getting team members, particularly rank-and-file retail staff, to buy into the turnaround plan is critical. “I know from businesses I’ve been involved in that, as we’ve pushed through some very difficult trading years, we’ve been able to lift engagement scores significantly by being very transparent with people about what’s good, what’s bad, what’s working and what’s not,” he said. “I think the key for the CEO and management team at David Jones will be to show radical candour with all those thousands of team members and say, ‘Are you with us or not? Because here’s what we’ve got to get done and here’s how we’re going to make the brand great again.’” David Jones CEO Erica Berchtold reportedly addressed employees on the day the business was placed in administration. Since then, however, FTI Consulting, the receivers appointed by David Jones’ secured lender, Hilco Capital, has announced a plan to close 19 locations, half of the retailer’s store network, by the end of this year. While most analysts agree this is a necessary step to position David Jones for profitable growth in the future, it will likely mean thousands of job cuts in the near term. Keeping staff motivated and engaged during this time will be challenging, but the alternative is not an option, according to Callard. “If they’re naysayers and don’t believe in the turnaround, customers will smell that, and that could be the kiss of death for any business,” he said. Addressing the relevance question However, store closures alone won’t be enough to save David Jones. The management team must also address the department store’s waning relevance in today’s retail landscape. “Selfridges in London and Printemps in Paris show what happens when a department store becomes a destination: sharp curation, a mix of established and emerging brands, hospitality, service and a sense of discovery,” Cusack said. “Australians are not short of places to buy things. They are short of places worth visiting. David Jones should give people a reason to come, stay and return.” For Crawford, a professor of advertising at RMIT University’s School of Media and Communication, David Jones’s long history is more of a hindrance than a help in this regard. “While the past is important in showing what the department store or the retailer brands mean to shoppers, the future belongs to innovation that is consistent with the past but not necessarily reliving it,” he said. “Innovation is the key word here. For a long time, department stores were innovative retailers. One of the reasons for their decline is that other retailers emulate their innovations – the mall, for example, is a department store on steroids. David Jones might look at other retailers as well as other entertainment areas to see what is working, and why, and then develop a better and more relevant version.” Cusack added that David Jones must also lift its digital game and focus on rebuilding trust with suppliers, customers and staff. “The sequence matters: understand the customer, stabilise the business, rebuild supplier confidence, make the difficult calls on stores and brands, integrate digital and physical, and only then pursue growth,” she said. “Skip a step and the problems simply return under new ownership.” Will David Jones survive? David Jones’ collapse has sparked endless articles “mourning” the loss of the iconic Australian retailer, which is the world’s oldest continuously operating department store still trading under the same name. But Callard believes they’re missing the point. “I think everyone talks about the heritage and nostalgia of David Jones, but the problem is that language can suggest that it doesn’t provide any forward value. This brand has extraordinary value,” he said. “When you look at a business for a turnaround, you’re trying to ask, where’s the latent value? What’s here that we can leverage into revenue, profit and value for a shareholder?” For Callard, the David Jones brand is its number one pillar of latent value, followed by its premium flagship locations, particularly those recently renovated with world-class fit-outs. “Those locations are irreplaceable, and so is the brand,” he said. The retailer’s third point of latent value is its existing digital operation, which Callard sees as providing a strong base for growth. “Strong digital combined with really well-located premium stores at the top end of their estate, and then this extraordinarily valuable brand in Australia. Combine those together and maybe, just maybe, they can make it work,” he said. Further reading: David Jones receivers announce closure of half its stores