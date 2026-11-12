BusinessStrategy

They’ve led successful retail turnarounds. Here’s what David Jones needs to do

David Jones store entrance.
(Source: David Jones)
By Heather McIlvaine
“David Jones is a work in progress.” That’s the opinion of former Freedom CEO Blaine Callard. While it might seem like an understatement, given the department store’s trail of unpaid invoices and recent collapse, Callard says it’s simply the nature of a business turnaround, which always takes longer than expected and is less visible to outsiders than internally. “The funny thing about management teams and turnarounds is that it can happen more slowly than you think. You need to persi

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