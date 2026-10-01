BusinessStrategy

‘The rules changed faster than the model’: Inside Shein’s struggles

A smartphone in a jean pocket with the Shein website on display.
“The rules changed faster than Shein’s model could,” said advisor Deanna Andersen.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shein built its business on putting cheap fashion into shoppers’ hands quickly, but the economics behind that promise are becoming harder to sustain. Rising shipping costs and changing customs rules are squeezing profits, leaving the retailer struggling to broaden its appeal without losing the low prices that made its name. Now, its first earnings report as a public company lays bare those troubles. Orders and active customer numbers grew, but net revenue rose just 1 per cent year on year to U

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