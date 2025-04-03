BusinessStrategy

The rise of dupes: Why affordable luxury alternatives are thriving in retail

A female model wearing a white shirt and holding a large black leather bag from Cos
Cos’ version of The Row’s Soft Margaux bag is a fraction of the price. Source: Cos
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From Lululemon knockoffs to mass-market versions of luxury fragrance releases, dupes are having a major moment in the world of retail. For those unfamiliar with the term, a dupe is a product that bears a resemblance, in terms of appearance, functionality or design, to higher-end, branded items.  Dupes are typically seen as a more ethical version of counterfeit products as they do not copy trademarked brand names or logos. Additionally, these products are usually far more price accessible th

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay