BusinessRegulatory

The price of belief: Woolworths, the ACCC and the illusion of savings 

From “illusory” discounts to shaken trust, the case of the decade is set to reshape retail.
By Tahlia Whitfield
“Anyone else noticed … Woolworths … raising then lowering their prices just so they can whack a big PRICES DROPPED tag on the shelves?” one Reddit user wrote in May 2023. Another noted that “Frosty fruits went from $5 to $7.50, down to now $6. Might report to ACCC.” It did not begin in a courtroom but in fragments of what Media Watch called “online sleuths”, shoppers who had started to watch the price tags more closely. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would

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