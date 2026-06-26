BusinessStrategy

The luxury of imperfection: How Risis is reimagining the orchid

Risis jewellery
Risis’s story begins in 1976, when the company made its name by preserving real orchids in gold. (Source: Risis)
By Irene Dong
For generations, luxury wore a familiar face: Flawless stones, precise finishes and products made to a single, uncompromising standard. Those qualities signalled skill, scarcity and status. Lately, though, something quieter and more unexpected has started to feel luxurious: imperfection. In a market crowded with near-perfect replication, being unmistakably one of a kind has become a new kind of currency. Younger buyers, especially, are moving away from purchases that simply signal wealth. They w

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