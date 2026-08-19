BusinessLuxury

The line drawn on August 13, and what it means for Harvey Nichols shoppers

Harvey Nichols Build Hollywood
Five days after the acquisition, the department store’s website remains down. (Source: Build Hollywood)
By Tong Van
Five days after Frasers Group acquired Harvey Nichols from administration, the department store’s website remains down.  In its place is a holding page explaining that its online operation is suspended during a “period of transition,” with no return date given.  The important detail is further down that page, and it is easy to miss. Orders placed and gift cards bought before the takeover date remain the responsibility of the previous owners and won’t be refunded by Harvey Nichols.&

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