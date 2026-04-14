Gen Alphas grew up in a social media world and will reshape retail

Gen Alpha is defined as those who were born from 2010 onward. These young consumers are part of the first generation to grow up entirely immersed in artificial intelligence, social media, immersive gaming and always-on connectivity. As the world’s first fully AI-native, phygital generation, they bring fundamentally new expectations for brands, retail and experience design.

Their influence today is indirect, but their long-term economic impact will eclipse that of generations before them. What makes Gen Alpha particularly powerful is not just their size – about 2 billion globally – but their role as cultural accelerators and household gatekeepers.

They are already shaping purchase decisions across beauty, fashion, food, technology and entertainment. In many ways, they are redefining how families discover, evaluate and buy products.

For retailers, the message is clear: Gen Alpha is not a niche audience. They are the rising engine of global commerce, and the brands that understand how to design for them today will be the ones positioned for success tomorrow.

The economic impact of Gen Alpha

Gen Alpha’s economic influence is substantial and accelerating. McCrindle Research shows that Gen Alpha is expected to amass over $5.46 trillion in spending power by 2029, factoring in direct spending, household influence and future earnings. World Data Lab projects that global consumer spending by Gen Alpha will surpass $1 trillion annually within the next decade.

Yet, what is potentially more important than Gen Alpha’s future purchasing power is their current influence. Gen Alpha already plays a central role in family buying decisions, acting as “household gatekeepers” across categories ranging from groceries and entertainment to beauty, apparel and technology. Their tastes shape what parents buy, where families shop and which brands earn awareness and long-term loyalty.

Unlike Millennial or Gen Z consumers, Gen Alpha does not separate physical and digital commerce, and moving from one type of shopping platform to another is not novel to them. Their purchasing influence moves fluidly across online, social, gaming and bricks-and-mortar environments. They are constantly discovering brands, sharing feedback and influencing peer networks – often before brands even realise it.

For retailers, Gen Alpha represents a long runway of growth. But capturing that growth requires a deep understanding of how they shop, engage and emotionally connect with brands.

How Gen Alpha shops: behaviours, mindsets and new retail norms

For Gen Alpha, retail must feel less like a store and more like a living, evolving experience. MG2 Advisory’s primary research reveals that 97 per cent of the Gen Alpha cohort want to help brands make design decisions – from testing new products and informing development to shaping store environments. This desire for co-creation is foundational. Gen Alpha does not want to be marketed to; they want an interactive seat at the table.

Three defining behaviours reflect their expectations: a powerful desire to co-create, shopping as play, creativity and social expression, and fluid movement between digital and physical worlds.

Gen Alpha expects seamless transitions between online discovery and in-store experience. They move effortlessly between Roblox, TikTok, gaming environments and physical retail, expecting each touchpoint to feel connected. This is how they live their everyday lives – where access, information and co-creation exist at their fingertips.

Stores that fail to reflect this blended reality feel outdated and disconnected to them. Furthermore, retail is expected to provide a sense of entertainment, identity-building and exploration. Shopping becomes a form of play, fueled by curiosity and creativity rather than pure transaction.

MG2 Advisory’s research shows 73 per cent of the Gen Alpha generation prefer shopping in-store because it allows them to immerse themselves fully in brand environments through hands-on engagement, testing and exploration. The opportunity for brands is how they will harness these preferences.

Brands already winning with Gen Alpha

The brands winning with Gen Alpha – such as Lego, Sephora and Nike – understand that experience, emotion and identity outweigh promotion.

Lego designs stores as creative playgrounds, not product warehouses, and the toy maker consistently ranks as the top brand connecting with Gen Alpha, with nearly 60 per cent identifying it as their favourite brand experience in MG2 Advisory’s research.

In Lego stores, children can build, test, customise and co-create. Interactive tables, digital building tools, product demonstrations and in-store workshops transform stores from transactional environments into creative studios. Lego invites participation, while reinforcing curiosity and emotional connection.

Sephora’s success with Gen Alpha is an extension of online discovery and the way its stores enable discovery, not direction. Open-sell formats, accessible testing stations, guided discovery zones and digital skin tools empower young consumers to learn, explore and personalise their journey.

Rather than telling Gen Alpha what to buy, Sephora invites them to explore what works for them. That sense of agency builds trust, confidence and brand loyalty at an early age.

Nike and Adidas win Gen Alpha through community-driven engagement and immersive brand storytelling. Their stores blend sport, culture, digital integration and experiential design, offering interactive zones, customisation stations and event-based programming. Both brands tap into Gen Alpha’s desire for belonging, creativity and identity-building. Their retail spaces act as community hubs as much as they are shopping storefronts.

Looking ahead

Not every retail tactic resonates with Gen Alpha.

Overly promotional, discount-driven environments work well for deal finding, but an over-reliance on sales-driven messaging erodes emotional connection and reads as inauthentic in terms of longer-term loyalty building. To meet Gen Alpha’s expectations, retailers and brands must rethink store design, engagement strategy and experience architecture.

Opportunities to connect with Gen Alpha lie in designing immersive, participatory environments, building co-creation into the customer journey, blending physical and digital seamlessly and activating community and social ecosystems that are led with values and authenticity.

A few ways to bring these to life:

• Stores should function as discovery hubs, not inventory depots. Gamification, modular zones, hands-on displays and sensory engagement invite exploration and repeat visits.

• Invite Gen Alpha to participate in product testing, design feedback, personalisation and storytelling. Digital kiosks, AI-powered customisation, and creator-led collaborations deepen engagement.

• Integrate digital tools in a way that extends the benefits this generation expects from digital engagement: access to information, frictionless experiences and gaming-inspired interactions to mirror Gen Alpha’s digital fluency.

• Events, workshops, content creation zones and micro-communities provide the essence of social platforms – turning stores into destinations, not just points of purchase.

• Articulate your sustainability commitments, inclusivity efforts and social impact initiatives.

Their impact

Gen Alpha may be young, but their influence is already reshaping family purchasing behaviour, redefining retail expectations and accelerating cultural change.

Retail strategy will increasingly revolve around community, creativity and emotional connection rather than transactional efficiency alone. Expect faster trend cycles, deeper emotional brand relationships and growing demand for immersive, experiential environments.

AI-driven personalisation, immersive storytelling and co-creation will shift from differentiation to table stakes. Gen Alpha will redefine how retail functions across the ecosystem – from store design and product development to marketing and supply-chain strategy.

Further reading: Why are retailers shifting focus to Generation Alpha?