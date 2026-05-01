BusinessOnline marketplaces

The Iconic’s positive momentum continues in first quarter

fashion and beauty products
The Iconic features thousands of international and local brands. (Source: The Iconic/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Online fashion marketplace The Iconic maintained its positive trading momentum in the first quarter, as its customer base continued to expand.

The fashion and lifestyle platform recorded a 3.5 per cent uplift in net merchandise value (NMV) to $175.4 million, which reflected consistent demand. The growth followed last year’s 6 per cent increase.

Revenue rose 4 per cent to $117.3 million, supported by continued customer engagement and platform expansion.

Active customer count rose 3.7 per cent, driven by successful acquisition and reactivation initiatives.

Gross profit increased to $56.7 million, while gross margin was down slightly to 48.4 per cent.

The result reflects the strength of our customer-led, platform strategy, even in an environment where consumer confidence has decreased,” said CEO Jere Calmes. 

“By continuing to invest in customer acquisition and loyalty, partner and brand expansion, and AI innovation, we are strengthening our leadership as ANZ’s leading online fashion and lifestyle platform and building deeper trust with our growing customer base.”

Since the start of this year, the company has welcomed over 50 new brands, including Norma Kamali, Rag and Bone, Deadly Ponies, Tala, Arcteryx, Represent 24/7, and Free People, alongside a dedicated Korean Beauty category.

The Iconic is a subsidiary of Global Fashion Group in Australia and New Zealand. The group also owns Zalora in Southeast Asia and Dafiti in Latin America. 

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