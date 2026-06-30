BusinessStrategy

How British brand The Gel Bottle is taking on the US nail market

The GelBottle Daisy Kalnina leaning against a doorframe, wearing a white button down and tan slacks.
Education powers US expansion.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In the endlessly growing beauty industry, few categories are expanding as rapidly as nail care. According to market analysis firm Grand View Research, the global nail polish market was valued at US$18.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$31.0 billion by the end of 2033. One brand making headway in the market is the UK-based, professional-grade nail polish and tools brand, The Gel Bottle. Here, founder Daisy Kalnina discusses her inspiration behind launching the brand and her strategy f

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