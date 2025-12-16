Can a new CEO make Lululemon cool again?

globally. However, the latest quarterly sales figures showed a notable decline year-over-year. In addition to diminishing sales, there has been mounting public pressure against McDonald, largely fueled by criticism from Lululemon’s founder, Chip Wilson. “The board’s praise for Calvin McDonald, a CEO who has overseen massive value destruction over the past two years, with a 62.8 per cent drop in Lululemon’s share price, shows blatant disregard for its shareholders,” wrote Wilson in a public statement. “In my view, the board has failed to properly hold management accountable to deliver product innovation and instead has led with complacency.” It’s a sentiment that experts such as Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a marketing agency and growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, agree with. “Lululemon’s CEO exit feels like the delayed outcome of a brand that has been stretching beyond its original cultural logic for a while,” Emiko said. “The brand didn’t lose relevance overnight – rather, it slowly diluted the clarity that once made it feel inevitable. What used to be a tight loop between product performance, community credibility and cultural signalling became broader, safer and harder to differentiate as the business scaled.” Why is Calvin McDonald stepping down as Lululemon’s CEO? Analyst Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, remarked that while Lululemon’s most recent fiscal results weren’t terrible, they didn’t help the company’s weakened position in the market. Saunders attributed Lululemon’s softness in the North American market, once its strongest, to three problems. “The first is that the market for athleisure is softer than it was, and there is not all that much organic growth to go around. The second is that the competition is more intense and of a higher caliber. The third is that, against this backdrop, Lululemon’s execution has faltered,” he said. Lululemon’s poor execution is evident in its most recent collections, which Saunders argued don’t offer much differentiation. Not to mention that in areas where the company has made pivots, such as product, it has been moving towards ‘junkification territory’, with heavily branded hoodies and tops that simply don’t speak to the traditional finesse and quality of the Lululemon brand. The GlobalData executive pointed out that there has also been much more excess inventory in recent seasons, which is being sold at a discount, a tactic that Lululemon never previously had to deploy, marking further brand weakening. “While the results themselves do not warrant a resignation, the somewhat muddled strategy has caused a lot of noise as Lululemon’s founder has become an outspoken critic of the brand’s direction. This has made the position of Calvin McDonald difficult and is one of the reasons for his exit.” Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), gave another reason for McDonald’s exit from the brand: complacency. “McDonald publicly stated that Lululemon was not concerned with competitors like Vuori and others because of loyalty. This is a case of being a bit too comfortable while the lead is closing,” said Russo. Unrelated to management, she pointed out that the external factor of leggings as everyday wear, the athleisure trend that Lululemon once championed, was fading beyond the brand’s control. “Obviously, Chip Wilson’s public bashing of leadership and the board was not favorable to McDonald. While the board has disregarded Wilson in the past, they took notice of his recent comments and made a decision.” While several factors can be attributed to McDonald’s departure, including external trends, board pressure, and a lack of innovation, Russo said that it came down to decelerating sales. Where does Lululemon go from here? “With all that being said, Lululemon is now a brand without a captain at the very time when it needs a strong sense of direction,” said Saunders. “While the market and investors may welcome a change, this shift seems very sudden and hasty. It will be critical for Lululemon to quickly put in place a new CEO or have a very clear interim strategy for getting back on track.” Both Emiko and Russo agreed that Lululemon has suffered from an inconsistent and uninteresting approach to brand narrative. “They need to establish this narrative creatively, lead with social and build from there with collabs and in-store experiences, in order to move from a 2010 mindset to modernity,” Russo said. Meanwhile, Emiko added that it will take more than rewinding the clock for the brand to regain its va-va-voom factor. “A ‘back to basics’ strategy can’t just mean operational cleanup or surface-level nostalgia. It has to mean reasserting a point of view: What does Lululemon stand for now? Who is it unapologetically building for? Where is it willing to say no? “Cool brands don’t win by pleasing everyone, but by being legible.” Time will tell if Lululemon’s new CEO, whoever that will be, can serve up something fresh for the athleisure legend, or keep on serving the same tired, old dish that customers are no longer interested in picking up. Further reading: Lululemon CEO steps down and stocks climb