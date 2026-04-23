BusinessStrategy

Inside Google’s big bet to get businesses using its AI agents

Sundar Pichai at a conference.
Google targets enterprise AI growth.
By Reuters
Alphabet is deepening its push into enterprise software, signaling to investors at Google’s annual cloud conference that AI agents, which are human-like digital assistants, are a linchpin of its strategy to monetize artificial intelligence. At the three-day conference in Las Vegas that started on Wednesday, CEO Sundar Pichai, Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian and other Google staffers sought to position the company’s AI tools as production-ready infrastructure for enterprise – or large busi

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