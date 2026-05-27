The Coffee Club trials member pricing in loyalty program shake-up

The Coffee Club has launched a trial of a new loyalty program, introducing instant member pricing. The concept rewards members with exclusive pricing at each visit, rather than rewarding them for accruing points.

Member benefits include discounted pricing across a range of popular menu items, with member pricing displayed alongside standard menu prices in-store.

Sign-up is free in the first year for existing members of The Club App and VIP program, in recognition of their ongoing loyalty and support.

As part of the trial at six South Australian stores, both existing rewards platforms have been paused and replaced with the new membership model.

Loyalty program shake-up aims to deliver greater value

Richard Hinson, CEO of The Coffee Club, described the launch as the most significant evolution of the brand’s loyalty offering in more than 35 years.

“At a time when many hospitality venues are being encouraged to add additional fuel surcharges to offset rising operating costs, we are focused on finding ways to deliver greater value for customers while helping our franchise partners build stronger long-term loyalty and connection with their local communities,” Hinson said.

“When our customers feel they belong, they come back and we’re rewarding that by putting instant value on the table,” he said.

Nikki Price, The Coffee Club’s general manager of marketing and product, said the new loyalty platform represents one of the brand’s largest customer initiatives to date.

“We listened carefully to customer feedback and designed a model that is simple and transparent – a model customers already know and love, but one that hasn’t previously existed in the Australian café chain or QSR space,” Price said.

“While the pricing is exclusive, the community-driven loyalty model is inclusive. We wanted to create something that gives customers greater everyday value while also making them feel like valued members of a broader community.”

Customers can unlock exclusive member pricing with a simple sign-up at the point of sale, or by responding to an invitation by email.

The trial is currently underway at all six South Australian stores – Elizabeth, Gepps Cross, West Lakes, Westfield Marion at Oaks Park, Harbour Town West Beach and Oaks Embassy Adelaide on North Terrace.

If the trial is successful, The Coffee Club expects to rollout the program across its national network.