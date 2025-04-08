The Co-Opt Club: Cotton On launches initiative to support emerging artists

Cotton On has launched The Co-Opt Club program with Universal Music Group to showcase the work of up-and-coming Australian artists through fashion.

The first Co-Opt Club edit features the works of Tylah Saunders and Bianca Simpson in a 31-piece collection of women’s and men’s wear.

Pieces by Tylah Saunders, a Gunditijmara artist, are inspired by the coastal landscapes of his hometown in South Australia, the ocean, representing a connection to self, culture and home.

“Knowing that people from all walks of life will be learning about my culture when they’re wearing these clothes excites me. It makes me feel really, really proud,” said Saunders.

Punmu artist Bianca Simpson’s work is inspired by the colours and emotions evoked by Punmu and its waterholes.

“I love painting sand dunes, springs, waterholes and clay pans. It means a lot to me; it helps me look after my country,” said Simpson.

Both artists have also created a Cotton On Foundation tote bag, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards projects that empower youth.

