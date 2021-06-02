The Body Shop is going 100 per cent vegan

The Body Shop is going vegan – committing to be 100 per cent Vegan Certified by the end of 2023 and rolling out a refill scheme to further tackle plastic waste.

According to the business 60 per cent of its current products are certified vegan, and it holds a “fundamental belief” that animals shouldn’t be harmed in the pursuit of beauty.

“Our decision to go 100 per cent vegan is the a natural next step for The Body Shop,” said global brand director Lionel Thoreau.

“We were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics, and the first major global beauty brand to use cruelty-free musk in our fragrances.

“Vegan beauty is a critical next step in our sustainability and environmental endeavours.”

The business said it will begin a roll out of refill stations across 500 stores globally this year, and a further 300 stores in 2022. The stations will launch in Australian stores in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, the Body Shop will extend its in-store recycling program across all 800 stores by the end of 2021.