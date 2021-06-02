Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

The Body Shop is going 100 per cent vegan

User Image
Dean Blake
June 2, 2021< 1 mins read

The Body Shop is going vegan – committing to be 100 per cent Vegan Certified by the end of 2023 and rolling out a refill scheme to further tackle plastic waste.

According to the business 60 per cent of its current products are certified vegan, and it holds a “fundamental belief” that animals shouldn’t be harmed in the pursuit of beauty.

“Our decision to go 100 per cent vegan is the a natural next step for The Body Shop,” said global brand director Lionel Thoreau.

“We were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics, and the first major global beauty brand to use cruelty-free musk in our fragrances.

“Vegan beauty is a critical next step in our sustainability and environmental endeavours.”

The business said it will begin a roll out of refill stations across 500 stores globally this year, and a further 300 stores in 2022. The stations will launch in Australian stores in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, the Body Shop will extend its in-store recycling program across all 800 stores by the end of 2021.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
HR
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Food & beverage
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Retail news from around the globe
Management
Retail news from around the globe
Author's latest articles
WA trading hours extended for Queen’s Birthday weekend
Financial
WA trading hours extended for Queen’s Birthday weekend
Zara underpaid its workers $2.6 million
HR
Zara underpaid its workers $2.6 million
Tyro compensation offer paves way for class action
Payments
Tyro compensation offer paves way for class action
Stagnant salaries driving wedge between employers, staff: Hays
HR
Stagnant salaries driving wedge between employers, staff: Hays
Afterpay show off fashion’s digital future at AAFW
Fashion & accessories
Afterpay show off fashion’s digital future at AAFW