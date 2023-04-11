Free Subscription

Business|Legal

Thailand’s promised cannabis bonanza disappoints as politicians trade blame

User Image
Reuters
April 11, 20233 mins read
Thailand’s decriminalisation of cannabis has delighted its fans, alarmed some health experts and has increasingly disappointed farmers who have been undercut by illegal imports, sending a promise of a new bonanza crop up in smoke. Marijuana has also become an election football with the opposition criticising the ruling pro-military coalition in the run-up to May 14 polls for rushing through decriminalisation last year to what they say is the detriment of society, youngsters in particular.

