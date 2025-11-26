Temple & Webster revenue soars to $601 million in FY25

Online homewares retailer Temple & Webster reported continued momentum for FY25, highlighting robust revenue growth, strategic initiatives, and a positive trading outlook for the current financial year.

The company posted $601 million in revenue for FY25, up 21 per cent from the previous year, supported by expansion in private-label and drop-ship products, which now account for 45 per cent of total sales.

Temple & Webster said its market share in Australia’s furniture and homewares sector increased to 2.7 per cent, driven by investments in AI-powered logistics, personalisation, and customer service improvements.

The retailer also saw strong growth in its home improvement segment, up 43 per cent. For the current quarter (ending November 20), revenue is up 18 per cent year-on-year, with gains in active customers, repeat purchases, and average order values.

New Zealand launch: Early signs look promising

In a major strategic move, Temple & Webster began shipping to New Zealand customers last month, marking its first full international market expansion.

According to management, the New Zealand foray is off to a “strong start”. Within the first six weeks, the company recorded over $100,000 in revenue, with multiple repeat customers and average order values reportedly similar to those in Australia.

The firm expects incremental costs of about $2-3 million in FY26 to support the New Zealand launch, but sees long‑term growth and diversification benefits.

“We are taking a measured, test-and-learn approach, and aim to expand our presence over several phases,” said CEO Mark Coulter.

“Importantly, this launch will provide valuable insights to help refine our approach for future international expansion.”

Looking ahead, Temple & Webster reiterated its mid‑term ambition to reach $1 billion in annual revenue.