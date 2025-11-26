BusinessFurniture & homewares

Temple & Webster revenue soars to $601 million in FY25

Temple & Webster
The company posted $601 million in revenue for FY25. (Source: Temple & Webster)
By Irene Dong

Online homewares retailer Temple & Webster reported continued momentum for FY25, highlighting robust revenue growth, strategic initiatives, and a positive trading outlook for the current financial year.

The company posted $601 million in revenue for FY25, up 21 per cent from the previous year, supported by expansion in private-label and drop-ship products, which now account for 45 per cent of total sales. 

Temple & Webster said its market share in Australia’s furniture and homewares sector increased to 2.7 per cent, driven by investments in AI-powered logistics, personalisation, and customer service improvements. 

The retailer also saw strong growth in its home improvement segment, up 43 per cent.  For the current quarter (ending November 20), revenue is up 18 per cent year-on-year, with gains in active customers, repeat purchases, and average order values. 

New Zealand launch: Early signs look promising

In a major strategic move, Temple & Webster began shipping to New Zealand customers last month, marking its first full international market expansion. 

According to management, the New Zealand foray is off to a “strong start”. Within the first six weeks, the company recorded over $100,000 in revenue, with multiple repeat customers and average order values reportedly similar to those in Australia.

The firm expects incremental costs of about $2-3 million in FY26 to support the New Zealand launch, but sees long‑term growth and diversification benefits.

“We are taking a measured, test-and-learn approach, and aim to expand our presence over several phases,” said CEO Mark Coulter.

“Importantly, this launch will provide valuable insights to help refine our approach for future international expansion.” 

Looking ahead, Temple & Webster reiterated its mid‑term ambition to reach $1 billion in annual revenue.

Recommended By IR

exterior of harvey norman store
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman posts higher sales from July through October

Celene Ignacio
An illustration of global trade showing the Chinese flag in the foreground and the US flag in the background.
Regulatory IR Pro

Trump’s tariff plan: How US and Chinese retailers could be impacted 

Tong Van
A perfumer working in a laboratory of Unilever
Health & beauty

Unilever to build $162 million ‘digital-first’ fragrance house

Irene Dong
westfield sydney christian louboutin boutique shopfront image westfield sydney christian louboutin boutique shopfront image
Store design IR Pro

Six new retail spaces in Australia: From Louboutin and Saint Laurent to Cue

Tamera Francis
Bottles of toning water from Japanese homewares brand Muji against a blue background
Strategy IR Pro

Why Muji’s global growth plan is all about product and store expansion

Michael Baker
A worker folds a woven blanket in front of a sign saying Waverley Mills
Sustainability IR Pro

Reviving Waverley Mills with innovation and sustainability

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.