BusinessStrategy

Taobao’s Double 11 reset: Simpler prices, AI assistant and a push beyond China

woman shopping through tablet on taobao on Chinese online shopping day on November 11
More than 1.2 million Taobao and Tmall merchants are selling cross-border this Double 11.
By Tong Van
Taobao and Tmall have started the Double 11 shopping event and customers noticed.  The cross-store vouchers that once sent people padding their baskets to reach “spend RMB300, save RMB50” are gone from Alibaba’s headline mechanics. In their place is an “official instant discount” taken off each item at checkout, with no threshold to hit. Alibaba is using the festival it created in 2009 to test whether cleaner prices, AI-led shopping and a tighter grip on its highest-spending membe

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