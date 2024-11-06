Sushi Sushi to expand in New Zealand over next 10 years

Sushi Sushi is set to open 35 stores in New Zealand over the next 10 years after signing a deal with a new master franchisee.

Stanley Greene, the first Kiwi to sign a master franchise agreement with Sushi Sushi, will take over the existing Sushi Sushi Botany store and is keen to expand the network in the next decade.

“I’m currently looking for franchisee partners that display a deep understanding of their local market along with a proven track record in the restaurant or retail industry,” said Greene.

“Sushi Sushi offers premium branding, high-quality product offerings, eye-catching marketing, a very strong operational system and four flexible footprint store design options (micro, food court, stand-alone and train).”

Greene has nearly 30 years of experience across franchising and business development at Subway.