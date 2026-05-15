Why Gary Bigeni’s made-to-order fashion model endures

hniques and tailoring with the draping method that launched his career in 2003. “I started cutting fabric and draping – that made me feel excited and resonated so deeply in my body,” Bigeni told Inside Retail. “Going back to the practice of draping has just felt really good. The collection has really grown from that feeling.” Celebrating resilience through design At the heart of “Enduring” lies a deeply considered narrative about female strength and survival. The collection’s sculptural silhouettes honour the resilience of women navigating birth, loss, illness, depression and transformation. “This collection reflects the quiet and extraordinary resilience of women through birth, loss, illness, depression and transformation,” Bigeni said. “Through sculptural forms and considered silhouettes, each piece honours areas of the body that carry strength differently in every woman, celebrating endurance, softness and survival in equal measure.” The designer’s approach extends beyond conceptual storytelling into tangible design choices, with draped pieces strategically placed to celebrate different areas of the body where women carry their strength. Key looks showcased silk drape styles, PU leather pieces in classic shapes, sequin garments, prints, silk viscose jersey, sequin and paper cotton fabrications. Sustainable luxury in practice In an industry increasingly scrutinised for overproduction, Bigeni’s made-to-order model offers a compelling alternative to the traditional fashion week calendar. Each hand-painted piece is created specifically for individual customers, with inclusive sizing designed to reduce waste. “A lot of my range is often prepaid, and I make to order once a customer decides what they’d like to own,” he explained. “Especially with hand-painted, this really feels unique because I am physically designing and creating their designs just for them.” This intentional approach extends to the collection’s longevity, with Bigeni citing customers who still wear pieces from his earliest collections 23 years later. When asked what success would look like for “Enduring”, his answer was characteristically grounded. “That customers still have the pieces, and they are as good as they were when they bought them.” Art meets commerce The MCA venue held special significance for the hearing-impaired designer, who first visited the institution as a queer teenager on school excursions. The collection featured a collaboration with American artist Peggi Kroll Roberts, whose hand-painted artwork Bigeni has admired for years. “I love how she uses colour and shape to create her art,” he said. Working with stylist Jana Bartolo, the runway presentation emphasised representation across size, gender, age and ability – a longstanding priority for the designer. The styling philosophy focused on “enhancing the natural beauty of each model’s individuality”, allowing models to “fully feel like they’re in their own skin, whilst wearing my designs”. As international buyers descended on Sydney for Fashion Week, Bigeni expressed hope that the collection would resonate beyond Australia’s domestic market. With a potential see-now, buy-now model still being finalised, the designer is positioning “Enduring” as both a personal milestone and a strategic commercial moment – proof that slow fashion can create high-impact runway experiences without compromising values. Further reading: Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025