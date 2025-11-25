BusinessSupply chain

Stranger Things: KFC opens an underground restaurant, Hawkins Fried Chicken

Hawkins Fried Chicken is inspired by the Stranger Things tunnel.
By Uyen Duong

KFC Australia has opened the world’s first underground KFC restaurant, Hawkins Fried Chicken, located in an abandoned tunnel at Wynyard Station in Sydney.

The launch coincides with the final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things. KFC Australia has also introduced the Upside Down Double, available at KFC restaurants nationwide for a limited time from December 2.

The restaurant is designed to replicate an American diner from the 1980s, set in Hawkins in 1987, complete with a jukebox playing hit songs, arcade machines, and retro-themed details. The entrance resembles the Stranger Things tunnel, creating a ‘rift’ experience. The pop-up event also brings back classic 1980s menu items, including The Works Burger and the 80s Bean Salad.

“This unique creation innovates with KFC’s iconic flavours, perfectly reflecting our partnership with Stranger Things alongside our joy in bringing fans unforgettable taste experiences,” said Vanessa Rowed, CMO at KFC Australia.

The launch also includes a range of exclusive merchandise, such as denim jackets, t-shirts, caps, and sweaters. All proceeds from the merchandise will be donated to the KFC Youth Foundation, supporting youth mental health initiatives through ReachOut Australia and the Black Dog Institute.

