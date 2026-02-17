Sushi Sushi’s CEO on its future after Japanese takeover

cle memory long before convenience became a retail doctrine. Now, with more than 180 stores nationwide and expansion into Saudi Arabia underway, the brand joins a Japanese-origin group spanning more than 430 locations across 13-plus countries, effective this month. Genki, whose portfolio includes four brands, is explicit about its ambition to become one of the world’s leading Japanese-origin sushi brands and part of the cohort of dominant global QSR operators. For Genki, Australia presents a proof of concept. For Sushi Sushi, the acquisition reframes a domestic success story as international leverage. Yet CEO Stephen Anders is careful about what will and will not shift. “From an Australian customer perspective, nothing needs to change as we are known, trusted and tailored for Australian tastes and habits,” he told Inside Retail. “Sushi Sushi is already a deeply loved, locally built brand with strong capability, proven systems and a clear identity.” The reassurance is there, and in food retail, identity travels badly if tampered with. Anders emphasises that the brand’s front-of-house promise remains intact. What changes, he argues, is invisible. “What Genki brings is additional depth behind the scenes: stronger global procurement networks, advanced technology infrastructure and access to authentic Japanese menu innovation that we simply couldn’t unlock at the same pace on our own.” In other words, the consumer-facing simplicity of fresh sushi in a glass cabinet will now be underwritten by global sourcing leverage and systems intelligence. Geographic reach With 18 years of franchising experience, multiple store formats, and a footprint anchored in high-traffic retail environments, Sushi Sushi is already a mature franchise network. Genki’s portfolio adds geographic reach and supply chain depth. Anders framed the shift succinctly “The biggest shift is that our expansion capability accelerates.” Acceleration, however, does not always translate into an indiscriminate rollout. If the category appears crowded, Anders suggests the next edge will not be aesthetic. “Quality and service are already embedded in our DNA, but the real advantage comes from how intelligently we run the business behind the scenes.” This is where loyalty platforms, data infrastructure and AI-enabled revenue generation enter the conversation. “Our investment in loyalty, data infrastructure and AI-enabled revenue generation means we understand customer behaviour with far greater precision,” Anders explained. “That insight feeds directly into our supply chain, production planning and menu development, allowing us to stay relevant while maintaining consistency at scale.” The phrase “consistency at scale” is doing heavy lifting. Sushi, a perishable product with daily preparation cycles, is particularly susceptible to variability. Genki strengthens that ecosystem, Anders said, by adding authentic product-development capability and global-sourcing expertise. Here, the partnership feels less transactional and more symbiotic. Mitsuzo Fujio san, president and CEO of Genki Global Dining Concepts, described Sushi Sushi as an iconic Australian brand with a “powerful consumer proposition, strong franchise performance and significant runway for expansion” both in Australia and internationally. Retail environments, particularly in Australia, have become laboratories for convenience-led QSR. Sushi Sushi’s award-winning store designs, premium ingredient positioning and “world-class food safety programme” have positioned it as more than a mall kiosk. Its Art of Sushi Sushi local artist collaboration programme further embeds it culturally, extending brand equity beyond product. These softer signals matter when a business moves from a national favourite to a global asset. Emotional connection remains essential, but it must sit atop a highly sophisticated operating platform. “The brands that lead the next phase of this category will be the ones that pair emotional connection with operational intelligence,” said Anders. “And that’s exactly where we’re focused.” The acquisition, then, is focused on aligning instinct with infrastructure. For Australian retail, it is a reminder that scale now begins behind the scenes.