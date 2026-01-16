Rhode’s bet on Mecca: the ultimate strategic move

y ELF Beauty in an US$1 billion deal. According to reports, local demand is already white-hot, with Australia reportedly ranking number one on Rhode’s international waitlist.​ From scale to signal: why Mecca, not Sephora Yet in North America, Rhode leans on Sephora for one clear reason: scale. The US and Canadian rollouts needed a partner with massive physical penetration and a mature omnichannel engine. In Australasia, that same logic would have been easy to copy-paste, but it would have ignored the simple reality that Sephora is not the cultural centre of gravity for beauty here. Mecca is.​ Tracksuit’s brand tracking data shows Mecca leading the Australian beauty retail category on the three metrics that matter most at launch: 72 per cent awareness (versus 64 per cent category average and 68 per cent for Sephora), 43 per cent consideration and 14 per cent preference, all ahead of both the broader market and its closest competitor. High awareness gives Rhode instant reach; high preference tells you Mecca is not just known, but liked and trusted.​ “In North America, Rhode uses Sephora to drive scale,” Connor Archbold, CEO and co-founder of Tracksuit, told Inside Retail. “In Australia and New Zealand, choosing Mecca signals a deliberate play, prioritising brand strength and alignment at launch rather than distribution alone.” Put simply: Rhode is betting that who sells your product matters as much as how many shelves you land on.​ A community-first brand plugging into a community-first retailer For a celebrity-led brand, the risk in new markets is rarely awareness; it’s relevance. Rhode arrives in Australia and New Zealand with extraordinary pent-up demand – local fans have been building carts, forwarding TikToks and begging friends to mule products for over three years. That gives the brand the rare luxury of choosing a partner based on qualitative alignment, not just coverage.​ Tracksuit data suggests that alignment is unusually tight. Compared with the overall category, a significantly higher proportion of shoppers who prefer Mecca are aged 18 to 44 – the exact demo Rhode has built its global fandom around. Mecca is perceived as “trendy, youthful, premium and high quality” – language that might as well have been lifted from Rhode’s own brand deck.​ Archbold calls this “a strategic alignment of two ‘community-first’ powerhouses”, noting that both brands have built their reputations not just on product, but on curation and experience. That matters in a mature market like Australia, where beauty consumers are educated, brand-loyal and increasingly sceptical of hype. Launching where your audience already lives, with a retailer that feels like “their” store, lowers friction on everything from discovery to trial.​ Trust, “people like me” and the last-metre problem The most powerful part of Tracksuit’s dataset sits beneath the top-line numbers. Among consumers who consider Mecca, 53 per cent associate the retailer with trust, 53 per cent with great customer service and 43 per cent with “is for people like me,” all above category averages. Those aren’t just warm and fuzzy brand attributes; they translate directly into commercial advantage at the shelf.​ Mecca’s Beauty Loop loyalty program now counts around 4.3 million members, turning the retailer into both a sampling engine and a recommendation layer for the brands it carries. When those shoppers walk into Bourke Street or George Street and see Rhode on gondolas and feature tables rather than in an obscure corner, they decode that as a form of endorsement. If “my” retailer – the one that knows my shade, my birthday and my past purchases – says this belongs here, the barrier to trying a new celebrity brand drops sharply.​ “This community is where the commercial edge for Rhode lies,” Archbold argues. “When shoppers feel a retailer is ‘for people like them’, they are much more willing to purchase, simply because it’s sitting on that retailer’s shelf”. In other words, Mecca doesn’t just deliver foot traffic; it lends Rhode a local accent and a shortcut to trust.​ The new playbook: Retailers as brand-building partners Looked at through a five-year lens, Rhode’s Mecca move hints at a broader shift in how beauty brands will evaluate retail partners. Historically, decisions centred on doors, doors and more doors: number of locations, distribution fees, margin structures. Brand health was an afterthought, measured loosely via social buzz or NPS rather than hard, longitudinal data. Archbold believes that era is ending. “Over the next five years, brands will treat retailers as brand-building partners rather than just sales and distribution channels,” he says. Rhode’s choice illustrates that logic: the brand has not chased the same global partner everywhere, but instead layered strategy by market – Sephora for scale in North America, Mecca for cultural capital and closeness to the consumer in Australasia.​ With platforms like Tracksuit making it easier to quantify awareness, consideration, preference and associative attributes across markets, the question at the negotiation table becomes sharper: will this retailer improve or erode our brand health? In Archbold’s words, “In five years’ time, the success of a distribution partnership won’t be measured by sales alone, but also whether the retailer had a negative or positive impact on brand health”. For Rhode, which trades heavily on founder equity and internet-native credibility, that calculus is existential.​ Why this launch is likely to stick Finally, there is the simple, practical logic of the rollout. Rhode will launch on February 12 via rhodeskin.com and in-store at Mecca’s Bourke Street and George Street flagships, with most Mecca stores in Australia and New Zealand stocking the range from February 13. That staggered debut gives superfans the DTC moment they’ve been waiting for while immediately broadening access through a retailer that already owns prime real estate in the region’s top shopping precincts.​ Mecca’s 110-plus stores, layered formats (Cosmetica, Maxima and hybrid doors) and service-heavy model mean Rhode will be discovered through swatching, mini services and casual browsing as much as through social media. That omnichannel loop – TikTok to Mecca floor to loyalty email to repeat purchase – is exactly where a minimalist, repurchase-heavy brand like Rhode can build depth over time.​ Rhode’s bet, then, is not just that Mecca can sell product. It is that Mecca can sell Rhode – its aesthetic, its routines, its “glazed” promise – to the right consumers, in the right context, without diluting what made the brand desirable in the first place. In an era where celebrity brands rise fast and burn out faster, that may be the most strategic move of all. Further reading: Scaling Rhode: The blueprint every retail founder should know