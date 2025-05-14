BusinessStrategy

How retailers can ‘tariff-proof’ their business in 2025

One block with the US flag and one block with the Chinese flag are suspended on chains, hitting one another, set against a cloudy blue sky.
“Building a supply chain that’s ready for anything is the smartest move a retailer can make.”
By Isaac Hetzroni
Over the past few months, retailers, big-box and indie, have been put through the wringer as they have waited to discover the finalized tariff percentages on imported goods, especially those from China, would be. The US seems to have finally come to an agreement with China as both parties stated they would lower many tariffs between the two countries for 90 days. Following the recent announcement, the US tariff on Chinese imports will be reduced from its current 145 per cent to 30 per cent, with

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay