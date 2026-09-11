BusinessStrategy

How Mutti turned tinned tomatoes into a love story

Sam Kerr, Dylan Alcott and Chris Brown give a 127-year-old staple a heartbeat. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
In Mutti’s latest campaign, Sam Kerr begins with a sentence seldom heard in a tinned tomato advertisement: “I’m Sam Kerr, and this is a confession of a Muttiholic saucy story.” Soon she is in a hotel foyer, carrying Mutti Passata in her suitcase and eyeing Matteo, a chef whose jawline “could cut marble”. The script is ludicrous but entirely intentional. Samantha Filocamo, Mutti’s ANZ marketing director, says the campaign gives a 127-year-old Italian company a personality while capi

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