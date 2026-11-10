Can Chemist Warehouse conquer the UK and beat a 177-year-old rival?

rio Tascone certainly seems bullish. “When it comes to price, we are very clear, our worldwide promise to shoppers is simple – we won’t be beaten,” he said. “We also know everyone loves value, especially during a time when cost of living issues seem universal everywhere.” In fact, he believes Harrow, in northwest London, presents a particularly suitable location for the retailer’s first opening. Its diverse population reminds him of the Melbourne suburbs where Chemist Warehouse first established itself. The early signs are promising. Tascone recalled that more than 1000 customers have visited the Harrow store daily since opening, a reception he said exceeded expectations. The pharmacy retailer has ambitious plans for the market, with more London stores expected within months and a rather hubristic pledge to beat its rivals on price. An empire with plenty of chains Boots, UK’s largest health and beauty retailer, would be Chemist Warehouse’s most formidable opponent, operating more than 1800 stores, stocking over 500 beauty brands, and counting more than 17 million active loyalty members. Another competitor, Superdrug, operates 789 stores across Britain and Ireland, including 197 in-store pharmacies, and has 15.7 million loyalty members. Chemist Warehouse’s fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and vitamin ranges put it alongside retailers such as The Perfume Shop, which operates more than 200 stores across Britain and Ireland and stocks over 130 fragrance brands. Then there is Savers, owned by AS Watson, the same group behind Superdrug and The Perfume Shop. It has more than 520 stores that already sell household essentials, cosmetics and personal-care products at low prices. Still, Tascone is confident Chemist Warehouse can compete for their customers. The local patient connection According to Tascone, a large part of Chemist Warehouse’s appeal lies in its clinical services, including NHS prescriptions, vaccinations, blood pressure checks and contraception. In addition, the partnership with Green Light Pharmacy, an employee-owned London group founded in 1999, was chosen partly for its well-established relationships with local patients. “Their pharmacists are front and centre and already well connected with their local communities,” Tascone explained. His Australian team oversaw the Harrow fit-out to keep the familiar store layout Australia knows all too well, and the company clearly sees value in consistency as it takes its store model overseas. Tascone compares the reception in the UK market to the customer loyalty already established in Ireland, New Zealand and Dubai. “The response we’ve had to the store opening so far seems to suggest the British public agree and are just as enthusiastic,” he said. The retailer’s ambition is understandable, given that its parent company, Sigma Healthcare, reported $10.8 billion in FY26 revenue, while its 18 Irish Chemist Warehouse stores achieved 45 per cent sales growth and became profitable in the same financial year. In Britain, Sigma has taken a 75 per cent stake in selected Green Light stores. Tascone seems confident that Chemist Warehouse has found an audience. “That’s our proposition and judging by the response so far in Harrow it’s one that is already resonating with local shoppers,” he said. Boots, Superdrug, Savers and Britain’s fragrance specialists will each have their own reasons to keep a close eye on it. For now, Chemist Warehouse has one store, a growing queue of customers, a healthy balance sheet and even more expansive objectives.