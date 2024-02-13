BusinessStrategy

Bunnings secures its place as a multi-generational retailer with Bluey collab

Bunnings is solidifying itself as a trusted retailer for future generations. Supplied: Bunnings.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Bunnings has transformed seven stores across Australia and New Zealand into Bluey’s ‘Hammerbarn’ in a play to attract a new consumer demographic. ‘Hammerbarn’ is the fictitious hardware store that features in the hit kids show Bluey, which is being regarded as one of the most popular animated television shows of the decade. Bunnings’ rebrand to ‘Hammerbarn’ is a case study of how retailers can activate their bricks-and-mortar stores to better engage consumers by offering uniq

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now