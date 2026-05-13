Antler’s House of Brands CEO on scaling a 100-year-old British luggage maker

und to scaled momentum Since 2022, Antler has been in what Glenne describes as a multi-year rebuild, spanning brand, product and distribution. “Over the past four years, we’ve focused on rebuilding and evolving the brand, from the rebrand itself to expanding our collections beyond suitcases, through the introduction of new travel systems, bags and accessories,” she told Inside Retail. FY26 is “different,” she added, because the strategy is “coming together at scale,” visible in both the numbers and the brand’s retail footprint. Sales have nearly doubled from £27.2 million in FY23 to £52 million in FY26, underpinned by 14 per cent year-on-year growth in global digital sales and 20 per cent growth in wholesale. Antler’s ability to run both channels in tandem has been critical to that acceleration. Direct-to-consumer has become its insight engine, while wholesale powers brand discovery and scale, especially in newer markets. Product-first growth and omnichannel discipline At the core of Antler’s trajectory is a sober, product-first thesis rather than a chase for hype. “Getting the right product to market has been central to our growth strategy,” said Glenne, pointing to design-led innovation across luggage, bags and accessories as the lever that broadens reach without losing focus on quality, functionality and longevity. A lifetime warranty on all suitcases reinforces that positioning, anchoring Antler in durability at a time when travellers are increasingly sceptical of fast-consumption models. Digitally, Antler’s own site is used as a live laboratory to track shifts in travel and shopping behaviour, test assortments and showcase its full portfolio. Wholesale, meanwhile, is treated as a complementary route that drives scale and discovery; post-launch of the London flagship on Regent Street in April, omnichannel behaviours such as click-and-collect have quickly gained traction, underscoring the importance of physical touchpoints even for a digitally mature brand. Australia and the US as twin engines While headquartered in London, Antler’s growth story is increasingly international, with Australia and the US emerging as two distinct but complementary engines. Australia is now the brand’s second-largest market, accounting for 40 per cent of global sales and delivering 10 per cent year-on-year growth, thanks in large part to Strandbags’ nationwide retail footprint. Glenne described the partnership with Strandbags as “instrumental” in building awareness and accessibility in a market “where the importance of physical retail” remains unusually high. In contrast, the US has been Antler’s fastest-growing market, with gross sales rising 83 per cent in FY26 and more than tenfold since FY23, driven by digital performance and expanded wholesale partnerships with players such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. The brand has also signed new distribution agreements in South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, tapping a broader appetite across Asia and the Middle East for premium, design-led travel products with British heritage. Building a House of Brands The acquisition of New York-based sustainable travel brand Paravel in August 2025, alongside the international expansion of Nere, marked the formal start of Antler’s House of Brands strategy. “Moving to a House of Brands portfolio allows us to think more deliberately about how we serve different customer needs and personas within travel,” Glenne explained. Antler will remain the anchor brand, but Paravel and Nere bring distinct identities, price points and aesthetics, giving the group more latitude to segment by customer type and occasion without diluting Antler’s core. The multi-brand structure also creates operational synergies across product development and distribution while maintaining clear differentiation in how each brand shows up in the market. Within the House of Brands, Antler and Paravel are being managed globally, with Nere focused on international markets outside Australia, positioning the group as a diversified travel and lifestyle house rather than a single-logo business. Next horizon: lifestyle adjacency and FY29 Looking ahead to its £100 million revenue target by FY29, Antler’s growth thesis rests on three planks: Disciplined international expansion, continued product innovation and sustained investment in brand and customer service. The roadmap is anchored by physical milestones such as the Regent Street flagship and potential US retail opportunities, but also by category expansion into what Glenne framed as broader “travel lifestyle” territory. She points to the Discovery collection – an “entirely new category for Antler” with a more active, outdoor-led approach to travel – as a proof point that the brand can stretch beyond hardside luggage without losing coherence. “We’re also increasingly interested in the intersection between travel and wellness, and the opportunities that creates for products where functionality, versatility and thoughtful design come together to support how people travel in everyday life,” she said. If Antler can execute that vision while maintaining its disciplined, omnichannel model, its evolution from heritage suitcase maker to global travel-lifestyle group may prove less a reinvention than a logical next chapter. Further reading: Strand-owned Antler boasts Australian success after relaunch