BusinessTravel retail

Antler’s House of Brands CEO on scaling a 100-year-old British luggage maker

“Getting the right product to market has been central to our growth strategy.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
British luggage brand Antler is betting that its century-old brand can be the foundation for a modern travel lifestyle group. Last year, Antler acquired US luxury travel brand Paravel and Australian travel brand Nere and hopes its newly named ‘House of Brands’ can achieve £100 million in global gross sales by FY29. Its newly appointed CEO, Kirsty Glenne, is positioning the business as a disciplined, design-led platform for multiple brands rather than a single heritage label. From turnaround

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