BusinessRegulatory

Sportsgirl called out by Maison de Sabre for alleged design imitation

Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws.
Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws. (Source: Supplied by Maison de Sabre)
Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws.
Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws. (Source: Supplied by Maison de Sabre)
Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws.
Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian independent leather goods brand Maison de Sabre has called out fashion retailer Sportsgirl for the release of bag charms that were nearly identical to the brand’s signature Sabremoji Fruit Charms. 

The charms included shapes such as oranges, apples, and strawberries and were sold globally. 

“For a well-resourced, national chain to shortcut that by reproducing what an independent brand has built from the ground up – it’s not just disappointing, it’s damaging to the future of Australian design,” said Omar Sabre, co-founder of Maison de Sabre

Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws, calling them outdated and ineffective.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation across the industry regarding the lack of enforceable protection and limited legal recourse for independent creators in Australia. 

“Independent brands are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to creativity and consumer connection – they build with purpose, test relentlessly, and grow organically,” said industry spokesperson and award-winning e-commerce expert Paul Waddy. 

“But without proper design protection, they’re left wide open to being copied by larger players who can fast-track knockoffs without consequence,” Waddy said. 

Maison de Sabre has confirmed it is investigating legal options and has called on consumers and the retail sector to uphold higher standards regarding originality.

Inside Retail has reached out to Sportsgirl representatives who had not responded with a comment at the time of publication.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Regulatory

ACCC to require safety warnings about toppling furniture hazards

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls

WA shopping centre Halls Head Central sells for $70 million

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls

Knife laws in NSW, Queensland welcomed by retailers and malls alike

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings IR Pro

Levi’s GM for Southeast Asia explains why the region “holds immense potential”

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay