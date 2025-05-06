Sportsgirl called out by Maison de Sabre for alleged design imitation

Australian independent leather goods brand Maison de Sabre has called out fashion retailer Sportsgirl for the release of bag charms that were nearly identical to the brand’s signature Sabremoji Fruit Charms.

The charms included shapes such as oranges, apples, and strawberries and were sold globally.

“For a well-resourced, national chain to shortcut that by reproducing what an independent brand has built from the ground up – it’s not just disappointing, it’s damaging to the future of Australian design,” said Omar Sabre, co-founder of Maison de Sabre.

Sabre criticised Australia’s current intellectual property laws, calling them outdated and ineffective.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation across the industry regarding the lack of enforceable protection and limited legal recourse for independent creators in Australia.

“Independent brands are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to creativity and consumer connection – they build with purpose, test relentlessly, and grow organically,” said industry spokesperson and award-winning e-commerce expert Paul Waddy.

“But without proper design protection, they’re left wide open to being copied by larger players who can fast-track knockoffs without consequence,” Waddy said.

Maison de Sabre has confirmed it is investigating legal options and has called on consumers and the retail sector to uphold higher standards regarding originality.

Inside Retail has reached out to Sportsgirl representatives who had not responded with a comment at the time of publication.